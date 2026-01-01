Historic Walk Through Miyama’s Thatched-Roof Village

KYOTO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Surrounded by mountains in Kyoto Prefecture, Miyama’s Kitamura district preserves one of Japan’s most iconic rural landscapes, where rows of traditional thatched-roof houses have been maintained for generations through strong community cooperation and deeply rooted village traditions.

Of the roughly 50 homes in the settlement, 39 remain traditional thatched-roof houses, many dating from the Edo and Meiji periods, with residents continuing to live in them today. Recognized for its historical importance, the entire village was designated in 1993 as a National Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings.

The village, commonly known as Miyama Kayabuki no Sato, is regarded as one of Japan’s last surviving examples of a traditional satoyama landscape, where homes, forests and farmland exist in close harmony with nature.

Experts explain that the village’s survival is the result of centuries of accumulated knowledge and cooperation among residents. The homes follow a distinctive “Kitayama-style” architectural design unique to the region. Many roofs feature decorative crossed logs similar to those seen on shrines, while a horizontal beam known as a “yukiwari” helps reduce snow accumulation and protects the roof from strong winds during winter.

The construction techniques themselves trace back centuries. Similar methods for securing roofs were already being used in pit dwellings during the Jomon period, reflecting the practical wisdom behind traditional Japanese architecture.

Among the village’s oldest surviving homes is the former Nakano Hachiroemon residence, built in 1796. Once the home of a village leader, the building now serves as an indigo dyeing museum open to visitors. The size of each house can traditionally be estimated by counting the number of crossed roof beams visible from the side, with larger homes displaying more beams.

Despite its remote mountain setting, Miyama was historically far from isolated. The village sat along one of the historic “Saba Kaido,” or Mackerel Roads, that connected the Sea of Japan port town of Obama in present-day Fukui Prefecture with Kyoto. Seafood, timber and local products traveled along these routes, bringing wealth and cultural exchange into the region.

Craftsmen from Obama also contributed to the construction of the village’s thatched homes. The roofs themselves are carefully layered using different grasses and materials to improve insulation and water resistance. Villagers collectively maintain nearby grasslands known as “kayaba,” where thatching materials are cultivated and harvested.

Roof replacement is a major communal effort carried out roughly every 20 to 25 years today, though historically roofs lasted closer to 40 years. Residents cooperate through long-standing systems of mutual assistance, helping one another during repairs and lending materials when needed.

The village has also developed extensive fire prevention measures to protect the highly flammable structures. Following a fire in 1995, 62 water cannons were installed throughout the settlement. Fire drills are conducted every May and December, with water jets capable of spraying across the entire village in the event of an emergency.

The layout of the settlement itself also reflects centuries of planning. Homes are spaced carefully apart, waterways run between properties, and various measures were designed to prevent fires from spreading rapidly.

Inside the traditional homes, visitors can see irori hearths once used for heating and cooking. The smoke from these hearths also served practical purposes, helping repel insects and preserve wooden interiors. Many homes feature wooden walls instead of plaster, reflecting the abundant timber resources available in the surrounding mountains.

Agriculture and forestry once formed the backbone of village life. Residents raised cattle not only for farming but also for fertilizer and additional income. Tools and farming equipment from earlier generations remain on display in local museums.

Researchers also highlighted the village’s unusually strong communal structure. Around 70 percent of residents share the surname Nakano, reflecting the settlement’s historical origins as a tightly connected rural community. Shared forests, grasslands and building materials were managed collectively, while residents developed systems of reciprocal labor support that continue to this day.

At the center of the wider region stands Chii Hachiman Shrine, originally founded in 1071. The shrine served as an important gathering place for surrounding communities and travelers moving along the Saba Kaido route. Intricate carvings on the shrine’s main hall have been designated as cultural properties by Kyoto Prefecture.

A local resident who has spent his life living in a thatched-roof home described the lifestyle simply as “living together with nature.” While tourism initially brought concerns about outsiders entering what had long been a quiet community, attitudes gradually changed as residents came to see tourism as a source of support helping preserve the village for future generations.

Today, the scenic landscape admired by visitors from around the world stands as a reflection not only of traditional Japanese architecture, but also of the enduring bonds and cooperation among the people who continue to call Miyama home.

Source: YOMIURI