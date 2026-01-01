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Cormorant Fishing Marks Arrival of Early Summer in Southern Japan

FUKUOKA, May 20 (News On Japan) - Traditional ukai cormorant fishing, a seasonal custom signaling the arrival of early summer, began on May 20th along the Chikugo River in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, following the opening of ayu sweetfish fishing on the river that flows through southern Fukuoka.

A demonstration for local officials and related parties was held on the opening day. Although no ayu were caught, loud cheers rose from spectators at dusk as the master fisherman skillfully controlled six cormorants on the river.

A river-opening Shinto ceremony was also conducted, with participants praying for safety throughout the fishing season.

Source: Kyodo

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