Fukuoka's Dazaifu Tenmangu Restored to Original Brilliance

FUKUOKA, May 19 (News On Japan) - Dazaifu Tenmangu in Fukuoka Prefecture, which enshrines Sugawara no Michizane, the deity of learning, opened its restored main shrine to the media on May 18th after completing its first major renovation in 124 years.

The nationally designated Important Cultural Property underwent a full replacement of its cypress bark roof, along with extensive repainting of lacquerwork and decorative coloring across the structure, restoring the grandeur of the shrine as it appeared when it was rebuilt during the Momoyama period about 430 years ago.

The restoration project took approximately three years and was carried out in preparation for next year's Shikinen Taisai grand festival, which marks 1,125 years since the death of Sugawara no Michizane.

The shrine used domestically sourced materials throughout the renovation, including cypress bark from Okayama Prefecture and lacquer produced in Aomori and Iwate prefectures.

Inside the vividly vermilion-colored structure, golden pillars and ornamental metal fittings shine brightly, while the richly painted transoms add further color and elegance to the restored building.

Source: Kyodo