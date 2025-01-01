Hikers Flock to Scenic Abandoned Railway Track

HYOGO, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - The former JR Fukuchiyama Line track bed along the Mukogawa ravine, now a popular hiking route, has reached peak autumn colors on the trees surrounding the trail as large numbers of hikers visit the area to enjoy the seasonal foliage.

The roughly 4.7-kilometer route stretches from Namaze Station in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, to Takedao Station in Takarazuka, passing over three railway bridges and through six tunnels that remain as part of the preserved railway infrastructure, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the days when locomotives once ran through the valley.

After emerging from pitch-black tunnels that require a light to pass through safely, hikers are greeted by vivid displays of irohamomiji, yamakōbashi, and other seasonal trees glowing in shades of red, yellow, and orange as they catch the sunlight along the Mukogawa’s scenic mountain corridor.

Source: 産経ニュース