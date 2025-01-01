Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

Under the proposed change, a guest paying 20,000 yen per night would see the tax rise from today’s 200 yen to 600 yen. The metropolitan government will also raise the tax-exempt threshold from under 10,000 yen to under 13,000 yen and newly extend the levy to cover private lodging facilities. Tokyo plans to submit the ordinance revision to the metropolitan assembly next year, aiming to implement the new framework during fiscal 2027.

Source: テレ東BIZ