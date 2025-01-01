News On Japan
Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

Under the proposed change, a guest paying 20,000 yen per night would see the tax rise from today’s 200 yen to 600 yen. The metropolitan government will also raise the tax-exempt threshold from under 10,000 yen to under 13,000 yen and newly extend the levy to cover private lodging facilities. Tokyo plans to submit the ordinance revision to the metropolitan assembly next year, aiming to implement the new framework during fiscal 2027.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

AI Fake Bear Image Prompts Safety Alerts in Miyagi Town

Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture issued a warning on social media after receiving what was believed to be a photo of a bear spotted in town, but the image was later revealed to be a fake created with generative AI.

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

MORE Travel NEWS

Japan's Sleeper Trains Sell Out Fast

Japan’s sleeper trains are enjoying a resurgence as overnight rail travel evolves from simple transportation to a form of tourism. One of the most popular services is JR West’s WEST EXPRESS Ginga, which made its debut in September 2020 and is priced at 12,950 yen, yet has become so sought after that reservations are now extremely difficult to obtain.

Japan's Ski Resorts Take Precautions Against Bears

Ski resorts in Japan are stepping up precautions as bear activity remains unusually high this season, prompting operators to introduce emergency alarms, deterrent tools, and additional patrols to protect visitors as winter tourism begins in earnest.

JR East Adds New Teppay Payment Function to Suica App

JR East and PASMO announced on November 25th that they will introduce a new mobile payment function called 'teppay' for their Suica and PASMO smartphone apps, enabling barcode and QR code payments as part of a broader expansion of their digital services.

High-End Luxury Cruiser Set for Nagara River

Gifu City has unveiled the design for an ultra-luxury viewing boat that will operate during cormorant-fishing cruises on the Nagara River, with construction scheduled to be completed by next season at a cost of roughly 28 million yen.

Chinese Tourists Plunge in Kyoto

Kyoto’s famed autumn foliage reached its peak in late November as crowds gathered at Eikando, a temple with more than a thousand years of history and one of the city’s most celebrated spots for viewing fall colors, with visitors posing for photos along the bridge railings and foreign tourists standing out prominently among them.

Hikers Flock to Scenic Abandoned Railway Track

The former JR Fukuchiyama Line track bed along the Mukogawa ravine, now a popular hiking route, has reached peak autumn colors on the trees surrounding the trail as large numbers of hikers visit the area to enjoy the seasonal foliage.

Hunter Mountain Opens Early

Hunter Mountain Shiobara, one of the largest ski resorts in the Greater Tokyo area, opened for a limited three-day pre-season run in Nasu-Shiobara on November 23rd after a strong cold front brought earlier-than-expected snowfall to the region.

Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.