20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

OSAKA, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on November 25th when the ride suddenly stopped, stranding visitors inside the gondolas. According to the operator, the lightning strike is believed to have caused a malfunction in the system that powers the Ferris wheel, prompting staff to begin manual rescue operations. Firefighters later joined the effort, and all passengers were safely brought down just before 3:00 a.m. on November 26th. No injuries were reported.

The operator waited roughly three and a half hours before notifying emergency services, explaining that staff initially believed manual recovery procedures would be sufficient. However, as the rescue operation progressed more slowly than expected, the company decided to call for assistance. The operator said it plans to review its response to the incident.

The Ferris wheel, standing 123 meters tall, is widely known as the tallest in Japan.

Source: YOMIURI