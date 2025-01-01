News On Japan
Society

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

OSAKA, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on November 25th when the ride suddenly stopped, stranding visitors inside the gondolas. According to the operator, the lightning strike is believed to have caused a malfunction in the system that powers the Ferris wheel, prompting staff to begin manual rescue operations. Firefighters later joined the effort, and all passengers were safely brought down just before 3:00 a.m. on November 26th. No injuries were reported.

The operator waited roughly three and a half hours before notifying emergency services, explaining that staff initially believed manual recovery procedures would be sufficient. However, as the rescue operation progressed more slowly than expected, the company decided to call for assistance. The operator said it plans to review its response to the incident.

The Ferris wheel, standing 123 meters tall, is widely known as the tallest in Japan.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Three Women Arrested for Streetwalking in Osaka

Three women in their 20s to 30s were arrested in Osaka on suspicion of soliciting clients for prostitution on the streets of Umeda, with the arrests taking place on November in the hotel district of Taiyūji-cho in Osaka’s Kita Ward.

Japan Shocked by 'Human Trafficking' of Thai Girls

A Thai girl who was 12 at the time was forced to work illegally at a massage parlor in Tokyo, leading the Metropolitan Police Department to rearrest the store’s operator as investigators continue to examine how the girl was trafficked to Japan.

Stolen Car Plows Into Busy Tokyo Street, 1 Dead 11 Injured

A man believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one person dead and 11 others injured in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on November 24th was taken into custody as police began questioning him on a voluntary basis.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Taxi Slams Into Sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Hitting Pedestrian

A taxi crashed onto a sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district late in the morning on November 21st, leaving a woman in her 50s injured in an area crowded with tourists near the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge.

Man Arrested After Killing Three Family Members in Sapporo

A man arrested on suspicion of killing three members of his family at their home in Sapporo’s Kita Ward on October 31st is believed to have attacked them in the first-floor living room, where all were later found collapsed.

78% of Couples in Japan Say Their Marriage Is Harmonious

With November 22nd recognized as Good Couple Day, Meiji Yasuda Life released the results of its annual survey highlighting Japan’s perceptions of married life, including the ranking of the country’s most admired celebrity couples.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.