Man Arrested After Killing Three Family Members in Sapporo

SAPPORO, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - A man arrested on suspicion of killing three members of his family at their home in Sapporo’s Kita Ward on October 31st is believed to have attacked them in the first-floor living room, where all were later found collapsed.

Police have arrested Nakamu ra Junichi, a 41-year-old unemployed resident of Kita Ward, on suspicion of fatally stabbing his father, Michinori, his mother, Mieko, and his older sister, Chieko Kawamura, with a survival knife at the parents’ home in the Shinkotoni district.

According to investigators, the three were discovered lying on the floor of the living room on the first level of the house.

Kawamura sustained dozens of stab wounds, the highest number of injuries among the victims. Nakamura has reportedly told police he held a grudge against his sister, and he has also largely admitted to killing his parents. Police are continuing to investigate his motive and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB