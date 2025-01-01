Akasaka Attacker Changed Shoes Near Scene Two Hours Before Stabbing Woman

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A woman in her 40s who was scheduled to perform at a live house in Akasaka was stabbed in the abdomen and other areas on November 16th, leaving her seriously injured, and new information indicates that the man who attacked her had changed his shoes near the scene roughly two hours before the assault.

According to the investigation, the man lingered in the narrow gap between the building where the venue is located and the building next to it from about two and a half hours before the incident, appearing to wait for an opportunity to strike. He is believed to have spray-painted an X mark on an event poster displayed in front of the building shortly before the attack, and just minutes earlier had taken a pair of light-colored shoes from his bag and changed into them.

The shoes he had been wearing before the swap have not been found, and the Metropolitan Police Department is continuing its search for the man, who remains at large.

Source: TBS