Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

FUKUOKA, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the dust is expected to move into the region from the morning of November 25th. In response, Fukuoka City announced that visibility may deteriorate significantly, falling below five kilometres in the afternoon and under ten kilometres in the morning and overnight. Areas where visibility drops to five kilometres or less could see traffic disruptions.

The city is advising individuals with respiratory illnesses or allergies to wear masks when outside, limit ventilation and the opening of windows to essential moments only, and avoid hanging laundry outdoors during the period of heavy dust.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Chinese Tourists Plunge in Kyoto

Kyoto’s famed autumn foliage reached its peak in late November as crowds gathered at Eikando, a temple with more than a thousand years of history and one of the city’s most celebrated spots for viewing fall colors, with visitors posing for photos along the bridge railings and foreign tourists standing out prominently among them.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

JR East Adds New Teppay Payment Function to Suica App

JR East and PASMO announced on November 25th that they will introduce a new mobile payment function called 'teppay' for their Suica and PASMO smartphone apps, enabling barcode and QR code payments as part of a broader expansion of their digital services.

High-End Luxury Cruiser Set for Nagara River

Gifu City has unveiled the design for an ultra-luxury viewing boat that will operate during cormorant-fishing cruises on the Nagara River, with construction scheduled to be completed by next season at a cost of roughly 28 million yen.

Hikers Flock to Scenic Abandoned Railway Track

The former JR Fukuchiyama Line track bed along the Mukogawa ravine, now a popular hiking route, has reached peak autumn colors on the trees surrounding the trail as large numbers of hikers visit the area to enjoy the seasonal foliage.

Hunter Mountain Opens Early

Hunter Mountain Shiobara, one of the largest ski resorts in the Greater Tokyo area, opened for a limited three-day pre-season run in Nasu-Shiobara on November 23rd after a strong cold front brought earlier-than-expected snowfall to the region.

Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

Bear Seen Roaming Through Central Akita

A large bear that appeared in central Akita City on November 19th was captured in numerous videos submitted to ABS Akita Broadcasting, with the footage revealing how it moved through tourist sites, school routes and even the city’s nightlife district before disappearing from view.

Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort Opens 10 Days Earlier

Sapporo’s winter sports season officially arrived as Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort in Minami Ward opened on November 21st, welcoming skiers to a handful of summit-area courses that were cleared for the first runs of the season. With fresh snowfall earlier this week, the resort opened 10 days earlier than in 2024, drawing visitors who had been waiting since morning for the first lift to start.

Excavation Confirms Lecture Hall at Todaiji Larger Than Previously Assumed

Excavation work at the site of a long-lost lecture hall north of the Great Buddha Hall at Todaiji has revealed the scale of its foundation, confirming that the structure, when first built in the Nara period, was second only to the Great Buddha Hall in size.