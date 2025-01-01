Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

FUKUOKA, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the dust is expected to move into the region from the morning of November 25th. In response, Fukuoka City announced that visibility may deteriorate significantly, falling below five kilometres in the afternoon and under ten kilometres in the morning and overnight. Areas where visibility drops to five kilometres or less could see traffic disruptions.

The city is advising individuals with respiratory illnesses or allergies to wear masks when outside, limit ventilation and the opening of windows to essential moments only, and avoid hanging laundry outdoors during the period of heavy dust.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース