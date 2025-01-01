Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

IBARAKI, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

According to the fire department, the fire is believed to have started in bags filled with crushed waste plastics stored on the plant grounds. From late night on November 23rd through the morning of November 24th, crews worked continuously to suppress the flames, and while the intensity has diminished, approximately 10,000 square meters have already been burned and there is still no indication of when the fire will be fully brought under control.

At the time of the outbreak, two employees who live on-site were in the residential area of the facility but were not working, and no injuries have been reported.

Source: Kyodo