Taxi Slams Into Sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Hitting Pedestrian

KYOTO, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - A taxi crashed onto a sidewalk in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district late in the morning on November 21st, leaving a woman in her 50s injured in an area crowded with tourists near the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge.

The accident occurred in the center of Arashiyama, a district densely lined with restaurants and souvenir shops and packed with visitors, including many from overseas.

According to police and fire officials, the collision happened at around 11:20 a.m. when a moving taxi struck the rear of a bus that had stopped near a bus stop. The impact pushed the taxi forward into another taxi before it lurched upward and mounted the sidewalk, where it struck the pedestrian. The taxi involved in the crash suffered severe front-end damage, and until moments earlier the nearby bus stop sign had been knocked down by the force of the collision. The injured woman was taken to hospital with light injuries including bruising. The driver of the taxi that caused the crash was also taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell but was reported to be in stable condition.

Another taxi driver whose vehicle was hit from behind described the moment of impact, saying, “I had just turned right toward Arashiyama and there was a bus ahead of me. The bus was halfway into its stop but had halted because there were pedestrians, and as I passed on its left side a taxi suddenly hit me from behind. The shock was something I can’t even describe.” Police continued their on-site investigation as tow trucks began removing the damaged vehicles.

Only one taxi remained at the scene after another taxi involved in the collision was removed earlier. The road in front of the site is a single-lane two-way street with heavy traffic flow, and police believe all three vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the crash occurred. Despite the accident unfolding in one of Kyoto’s busiest tourist corridors, significant confusion was avoided as officers were already on site when witnesses began gathering to take photos and attempt to understand what had happened. Many foreign tourists were seen looking on in confusion as they tried to grasp the situation.

The pedestrian who was injured is believed to have been waiting for a bus at the time of the collision. As tow crews moved the damaged taxi, police examined the road surface for possible oil leakage. The scene repeatedly saw tourist buses passing behind the wreckage as police wrapped up their investigation.

With clear skies and autumn foliage drawing large crowds, Arashiyama was particularly busy on November 21st, with many visitors, especially from overseas, filling the streets. The damaged taxi was slowly pulled away by tow truck as the investigation concluded. The incident occurred shortly before midday in one of Kyoto’s most congested sightseeing districts, where tourist numbers have surged with the arrival of the autumn leaves.

