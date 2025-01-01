News On Japan
Business

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Sales Begin With 1 Billion-Yen Dream

OSAKA, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - Sales have begun for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery on November 21st, offering a combined 1 billion yen for the first prize and bonus numbers, prompting long queues of people hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime windfall.

At a special booth in Osaka’s Umeda district, many early-morning shoppers lined up in pursuit of an instant fortune as staff called out that sales had officially started.

This year’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery offers 1 billion yen for the first prize including the adjacent-number bonuses, while the accompanying Year-End Jumbo Mini brings the total number of prizes worth 10,000 yen or more to about 1.88 million, 2.7 times higher than last year.

One buyer said they would purchase a cruiser if they won, adding when asked where they would go on it that Hawaii would be their destination.

Another buyer, who joined with around 100 colleagues from their company to pool their tickets, said they bought 5,400 tickets costing 1.62 million yen. When asked what they would buy if they won, they said the company president would purchase an office building, while one colleague would become a personal sponsor of Shohei Ohtani.

Sales run through December 23rd, and the drawing will take place on New Year’s Eve.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Sales Begin With 1 Billion-Yen Dream

Sales have begun for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery on November 21st, offering a combined 1 billion yen for the first prize and bonus numbers, prompting long queues of people hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime windfall.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

Japan–China Tensions Deepen as Cancellations Surge

Tensions between Japan and China have escalated rapidly following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi in the Diet regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, prompting Beijing to introduce a series of countermeasures including a call for citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, with the impact already spreading across the Kansai region’s economy.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

3% of New Tokyo Condos Acquired by Overseas Residents

The share of people with overseas addresses purchasing newly built condominiums in Tokyo reached 3% in the first half of this year, according to a government survey that sheds light on growing concern that short-term transactions by foreign buyers may be contributing to rising property prices.

Guide to Buying a Condo in Japan

Condominium prices continue to surge across Japan, prompting renewed debate over whether the market will cool and how households should navigate the choice between buying and renting. A detailed analysis from housing loan comparison service MogeCheck highlights the factors driving prices upward, the limits of proposed regulations, and the shifting landscape of mortgage options.

Japan’s Core Consumer Prices Rise 3.0% in October

Japan’s nationwide consumer price index excluding fresh food rose 3.0 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, with the pace of inflation expanding for the second consecutive month as the index reached 112.1 and broad-based price revisions pushed up the cost of food items across the country, including a 53.4 percent jump in coffee beans and a 40.2 percent rise in rice that continued the upward momentum seen since the autumn.

Japan Expects 7.47 Million Tons of Rice Harvest, Up 10% From Last Year

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced that the country’s main crop rice harvest for the 2025 season is expected to reach 7.468 million tons, marking an increase of 676,000 tons from the previous year and representing growth of roughly 10 percent.

Japan’s Real Estate Sector Targets Short-Term Condo Flipping

The Real Estate Companies Association of Japan has drafted a policy that would prohibit the resale of condominium units before they are handed over to buyers, an effort aimed at curbing speculative short-term flipping that has been cited as one factor behind the sharp rise in condominium prices.

Manufacturing Surge Lifts Japan’s Core Machinery Orders

Core machinery orders — a leading indicator of private-sector capital investment — rose in September, with the Cabinet Office reporting that orders excluding ships and electric utilities climbed 4.2 percent from the previous month to roughly 920 billion yen. It marked the first increase in three months.

Fiscal Deterioration Could Weaken Yen Under Takaichi Policies

Takaichi’s administration is moving closer to finalizing its economic package aimed at easing the strain of rising prices, with the government preparing a set of measures that include a gasoline tax cut, fresh investments across 17 priority fields and expanded subsidies for electricity and gas bills.

Is Japan’s Lifetime Employment Model Creating “Do-Nothing Middle-Aged Workers”

Japan’s traditional employment practices are once again under scrutiny as debate intensifies over so-called “do-nothing middle-aged workers,” with critics arguing that long-standing structural issues in hiring, promotion, and job assignment have allowed a segment of workers to lose motivation while remaining in secure positions.