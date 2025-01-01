Year-End Jumbo Lottery Sales Begin With 1 Billion-Yen Dream

OSAKA, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - Sales have begun for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery on November 21st, offering a combined 1 billion yen for the first prize and bonus numbers, prompting long queues of people hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime windfall.

At a special booth in Osaka’s Umeda district, many early-morning shoppers lined up in pursuit of an instant fortune as staff called out that sales had officially started.

This year’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery offers 1 billion yen for the first prize including the adjacent-number bonuses, while the accompanying Year-End Jumbo Mini brings the total number of prizes worth 10,000 yen or more to about 1.88 million, 2.7 times higher than last year.

One buyer said they would purchase a cruiser if they won, adding when asked where they would go on it that Hawaii would be their destination.

Another buyer, who joined with around 100 colleagues from their company to pool their tickets, said they bought 5,400 tickets costing 1.62 million yen. When asked what they would buy if they won, they said the company president would purchase an office building, while one colleague would become a personal sponsor of Shohei Ohtani.

Sales run through December 23rd, and the drawing will take place on New Year’s Eve.

Source: YOMIURI