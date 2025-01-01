Guide to Buying a Condo in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Condominium prices continue to surge across Japan, prompting renewed debate over whether the market will cool and how households should navigate the choice between buying and renting. A detailed analysis from housing loan comparison service MogeCheck highlights the factors driving prices upward, the limits of proposed regulations, and the shifting landscape of mortgage options.

Recent data show that new-build condominium prices in Tokyo’s 23 wards averaged 153.13 million yen in October, while Kansai averaged 61.75 million yen — both sharply higher than a decade ago. In 2015, the Kansai average stood at 37.88 million yen, underscoring the exceptional pace of price increases. One driver is the growing share of units purchased for resale rather than for personal residence. A survey by Chiyoda Ward found that 70% of buyers lived elsewhere, suggesting speculative activity has become widespread and is contributing to price inflation.

Industry groups have begun moving to curb such practices. The Real Estate Companies Association of Japan, representing around 160 major developers, has introduced a policy banning resale before a property is handed over. Violations would allow developers to confiscate deposits and cancel contracts. Attention has also turned to foreign buyers, who own around 4–5% of units in districts such as Minato and Shinjuku. Many of these owners reside in China or Taiwan.

The government instructed ministries on November 4th to examine how foreign nationals acquire property in Japan, while the ruling coalition aims to establish a screening body to assess whether foreign real estate investment poses national-security risks. These steps reflect mounting pressure to rein in prices through tighter rules on foreign ownership and speculative transactions.

However, MogeCheck’s analysis indicates that such measures are unlikely to significantly affect overall pricing. Foreign buyers represent only around 10% of purchasers in high-end areas, while most demand comes from dual-income “power couples” and individuals who have accumulated wealth through stock investment. As long as Tokyo and Osaka are regarded as global-standard cities with top-tier infrastructure, high demand for prime properties is expected to continue. A perception that Japanese real estate remains undervalued internationally is further supporting strong buying interest.

The outlook for prices remains upward, driven in part by wage growth and increasingly flexible mortgage options. Condominium prices tend to move in line with household incomes, as higher earnings increase borrowing capacity. For example, a household earning 7 million yen might qualify for a 50 million yen mortgage, while an income of 10 million yen could allow borrowing of 70–80 million yen. Improved loan access encourages buyers to consider higher-priced properties, underpinning further price gains.

Pair loans, in which two borrowers combine their incomes to take out a larger mortgage, have also become more common. MogeCheck estimates that around 20–30% of its clients now use pair loans, a proportion that has been rising steadily. The expansion of ultra-long-term mortgages, including 50-year products, has further boosted purchasing power.

A long-term comparison of housing costs shows that renting and owning can result in similar total expenditures over several decades. In a 50-year simulation for a married couple with children, buying a detached home priced at 51 million yen resulted in total costs of 80.01 million yen, including taxes and maintenance. Renting a 3LDK for 30 years at 150,000 yen per month, then downsizing to a 2LDK at 100,000 yen, produced total payments of 82.35 million yen. Despite the narrow difference, ownership leaves a tangible asset that can be used or sold later in life, while rent payments leave nothing behind. The analysis also notes that renting can become more difficult in old age, as some landlords hesitate to lease to elderly tenants.

Renting remains a suitable option for households that cannot yet secure favorable mortgage terms or expect major changes in work location or family structure. But for those with stable incomes and long-term plans, ownership is generally seen as the more advantageous path.

The choice between a detached home and a condominium depends on lifestyle considerations. Detached houses offer greater space, customization, and quieter environments, but may be harder to resell at high prices due to individualized layouts. Condominiums, with standardized designs and urban convenience, tend to retain stable demand and are easier to resell. For buyers planning long-term residence in a specific neighborhood, a detached home may be ideal, while those prioritizing resale value or urban access may prefer a condominium.

Location remains a decisive factor. Areas designated as Urban Regeneration Emergency Development Zones — districts where the government prioritizes redevelopment — are expected to see sustained price increases. In Osaka, such zones include Nakanoshima, the area around Osaka Station, Midosuji, Namba, and Tennoji. Redevelopment typically brings new high-end condominiums to prime sites, setting high benchmark prices and lifting values in surrounding neighborhoods. Buyers who enter these areas early may benefit from gradual price appreciation over the five- to ten-year redevelopment cycle.

The analysis concludes that careful research is essential in a market shaped by long-term redevelopment, strong demand, and evolving financing options. While prices show little sign of falling, households that understand the market’s structure and align their purchases with long-term goals may be better positioned to secure value in an increasingly competitive housing environment.

