News On Japan
Business

Is Japan’s Lifetime Employment Model Creating “Do-Nothing Middle-Aged Workers”

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Japan’s traditional employment practices are once again under scrutiny as debate intensifies over so-called “do-nothing middle-aged workers,” with critics arguing that long-standing structural issues in hiring, promotion, and job assignment have allowed a segment of workers to lose motivation while remaining in secure positions.

The discussion comes as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to escalate following remarks by Prime Minister Koichi on a potential Taiwan contingency. China has reacted sharply, summoning Japan’s ambassador, warning students against studying in Japan, and urging citizens to reconsider travel. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatched Asia and Oceania Bureau Director-General Kanai to Beijing on November — seeking to stabilize relations and reiterate that Koichi’s comments did not represent a shift in Japan’s core policy. The government maintains that it will monitor the situation carefully and respond appropriately.

Commentators note that diplomatic friction has already had practical impacts. A long-running private forum between Tokyo and Beijing, organized by the think tank Genron NPO since 2005, was forced to postpone its scheduled session. Analysts argue that such disruptions run counter to Japan’s broader national interest, which includes safeguarding the work, study, and cultural exchange opportunities of its citizens. Political commentator Shinsuke Shosei emphasized during the program that both sides must avoid further escalation, noting that diplomatic expulsions—such as designating a diplomat persona non grata—could push relations toward a dangerous rupture similar to past crises.

Meanwhile, domestic attention has shifted to Koichi’s directive to consider easing labor-hour regulations. As companies face severe labor shortages yet also struggle with excess personnel in certain age groups, observers warn that structural contradictions in Japan’s employment system are becoming more pronounced. In a 2015 estimate often cited in the debate, more than 4 million workers were expected to be classified as surplus talent by 2025, highlighting deep imbalances.

The program’s discussion centered on the idea of “do-nothing middle-aged workers,” a term popularized by Showa Women’s University visiting professor Shirakawa Tomoko, who argues that these individuals are not merely lazy but are casualties of Japan’s lifetime employment system. Panelists included former Nissan COO and startup advisor Shiga Toshiyuki and Mainichi Shimbun senior editorial staff member Sato Chiko.

Interviews with office workers reflect mixed sentiments. Younger employees say they frequently encounter older colleagues who stretch simple tasks over long hours, spend excessive time chatting, or disappear for extended breaks. Some admit frustration that individuals contributing less continue to receive stable salaries under the seniority-based model. Older workers, on the other hand, express doubts about whether decades of loyalty were rewarded fairly, particularly as starting salaries for new graduates have risen and career paths have shifted under recent reforms.

A structural analysis presented on the program highlighted that Japan’s mass hiring of new graduates creates a pyramid in which many workers enter at the same time but very few ultimately advance into management. Because job roles are not clearly defined under the membership-based system, companies rotate employees through multiple departments for years in the hope of developing versatile generalists. However, Shirakawa noted that it takes on average 22 years—until around age 44—for employees to fully realize whether they have a future in management, often leaving them little time to develop specialized skills or chart alternative career paths. By the time they are told they lack potential for advancement, many have family and financial responsibilities that make mid-career moves difficult.

Shiga added that while companies historically managed surplus personnel by transferring them to subsidiaries or partner firms, consolidation and restructuring have sharply reduced these options. As a result, large corporations now retain workers who may no longer have suitable roles, a situation that younger, more mobile talent increasingly finds demotivating. He warned that this dynamic risks weakening corporate competitiveness if ambitious employees choose to leave rather than advance within rigid hierarchies.

Case studies illustrate the challenges. A small manufacturing company in Kawasaki previously relied on long hours and senior craftsmen who monopolized key tasks, often working excessive overtime while overall productivity stagnated. When the firm attempted reforms—including sharp reductions in overtime, investment in childcare leave programs, and proactive hiring of women—results improved dramatically. Productivity rose, female employees tripled, and the company received a municipal award for workplace innovation. However, many older male employees reacted strongly against the changes, with 10 out of 25 veteran staff ultimately leaving. Management says those who remained have since adapted and improved.

Shirakawa stresses that her definition of “do-nothing middle-aged workers” goes beyond age or gender, referring instead to those who resist necessary change and cling to outdated norms. She argues that as the pandemic accelerated new work styles, resistance from such employees became a major impediment to corporate transformation.

The panel concluded that Japan’s longstanding employment model—successful during the era of rapid growth—now faces structural limits. Without clearer job definitions, earlier career assessments, and reskilling opportunities, the cycle producing disengaged mid-career employees will continue. At the same time, companies must find ways to reinvigorate this group, many of whom were once enthusiastic workers but became misaligned with organizational demands. With labor shortages intensifying, how Japan addresses the motivations and roles of its middle-aged workforce may prove critical to sustaining economic growth in the years ahead.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Fiscal Deterioration Could Weaken Yen Under Takaichi Policies

Takaichi’s administration is moving closer to finalizing its economic package aimed at easing the strain of rising prices, with the government preparing a set of measures that include a gasoline tax cut, fresh investments across 17 priority fields and expanded subsidies for electricity and gas bills.

Is Japan’s Lifetime Employment Model Creating “Do-Nothing Middle-Aged Workers”

Japan’s traditional employment practices are once again under scrutiny as debate intensifies over so-called “do-nothing middle-aged workers,” with critics arguing that long-standing structural issues in hiring, promotion, and job assignment have allowed a segment of workers to lose motivation while remaining in secure positions.

Inside the Making of Japan’s New Luxury Hotels

Nara, previously lacking in accommodation options, now hosts a unique category of high-end hotel. The person responsible for creating these unconventional luxury properties across Japan is the daughter of one of the country’s wealthiest families and leader of a major real estate company with total assets exceeding 1 trillion yen.

Nissan to Double Number of Mall Showrooms by 2027

Nissan Motor announced on November 14th that it plans to double the number of its showrooms inside shopping malls to more than 30 locations from fiscal 2027 onward. The move will expand its presence in the growing category of “experience-based stores,” a format increasingly adopted in the apparel industry and other sectors.

Japanese Automakers Search for Winning Strategy

Japanese automakers are under increasing pressure as China’s aggressive push in electric vehicles continues and the impact of U.S. tariffs under former President Donald Trump looms large. With total tariff-related losses for seven major manufacturers projected to reach 1.5 trillion yen, analysts are examining how Japanese companies plan to stay competitive.

SoftBank Posts Record 2.9 Trillion Yen Profit

SoftBank Group has reported a record-breaking net profit for the April–September period, marking the highest half-year earnings ever achieved by a Japanese company.

Osaka Metro Posts Record Interim Profit on Expo Boom

Osaka Metro announced that its interim financial results reached a record high, driven by an increase in ridership linked to the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Suica Penguin to Retire in 2026

JR East announced on November 11th that it will retire the beloved Suica penguin mascot at the end of fiscal 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of the Suica transportation IC card service, and will introduce a new character from fiscal 2027.