Suica Penguin to Retire in 2026

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - JR East announced on November 11th that it will retire the beloved Suica penguin mascot at the end of fiscal 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of the Suica transportation IC card service, and will introduce a new character from fiscal 2027.

The Suica penguin has been a familiar face since the service launched in 2001, serving as the image character for over two decades. Including mobile versions such as Mobile Suica, more than 120 million Suica cards have been issued to date.

JR East said the decision reflects Suica’s evolution as it prepares for expanded services. Beginning next autumn, the company plans to introduce code-based payment options and raise the upper limit for Suica transactions from the current 20,000 yen to 300,000 yen.

Regarding the mascot’s “graduation,” JR East explained that Suica itself is undergoing change, and it hopes to pass the baton to a new image character that reflects the service’s next phase. The successor has not yet been determined, but the company is considering a public contest to select the new mascot, allowing users to participate in shaping the next chapter of Suica’s identity.

Source: FNN