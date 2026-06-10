Japan Producer Prices Rise 6.3% to Highest Level in Over Three Years

TOKYO - Japan's corporate goods prices rose 6.3% in May from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase in more than three years as higher oil and petrochemical costs linked to tensions in the Middle East pushed up wholesale prices.

The Bank of Japan said on June 10th that the preliminary Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI), which measures prices of goods traded between companies, stood at 134.5 in May.

The annual rate of increase accelerated from 5.3% in April, exceeding market expectations and reaching its highest level since March 2023, the strongest growth in three years and two months.

Rising crude oil and naphtha prices, driven by worsening conditions in the Middle East, contributed significantly to the increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices for petroleum and coal products climbed 13.8%, while chemical products rose 13.4%.

The data highlights mounting cost pressures on Japanese businesses as higher energy and raw material prices continue to filter through supply chains.

Source: テレ東BIZ