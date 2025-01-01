SoftBank Posts Record 2.9 Trillion Yen Profit

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group has reported a record-breaking net profit for the April–September period, marking the highest half-year earnings ever achieved by a Japanese company.

In financial results announced on November 11th for the first half of fiscal 2025, covering April to September, SoftBank Group posted a net profit of 2.924 trillion yen—2.9 times higher than the same period last year. The record performance was largely driven by robust investment gains in AI-related companies, including U.S.-based OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto commented: "What matters now is how our portfolio companies can turn AI technology into tangible value. We are committed to supporting them through our investments and ensuring that no opportunities are lost."

The company also revealed that it sold its entire stake in U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia last month for 5.83 billion dollars, or roughly 900 billion yen.

Source: TBS