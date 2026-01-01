Food Delivery Service Wolt to Exit Japan

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Food delivery service Wolt announced that it will withdraw from Japan on March 4th as competition in the domestic delivery market intensifies.

Wolt, which originated in Finland, launched its food and grocery delivery service in Japan in March 2020 and later sought to expand its operations, including delivering prescription medications to patients from hospitals in 2022.

However, competition in Japan’s delivery market has grown increasingly fierce, particularly from rivals such as Uber Eats and Demae-can, making it difficult for the company to sustain its operations.

Source: TBS