TOKYO - Japan's real wages rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth and the longest stretch of positive gains in about five years as this year's spring labor-management wage negotiations began feeding through into workers' paychecks.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, total cash earnings per worker, including base salaries and overtime pay, increased 3.5% from a year earlier to 312,425 yen in April. It was the third straight month in which wage growth exceeded 3%, a pace not seen for roughly 34 years.

Regular pay, which excludes bonuses and other special payments, climbed 3.4% from a year earlier. The increase marked the fourth consecutive month of growth above 3%, the longest such streak in 33 and a half years.

After adjusting for inflation, real wages increased 1.9% from a year earlier in April, extending their positive run to four months. It was the first time since 2021 that real wages had remained in positive territory for four consecutive months.

The ministry said the results of this year's annual spring wage negotiations are beginning to be reflected in workers' base salaries, helping drive wage growth. Officials noted that inflation could rise again due to factors including developments in Iran and broader Middle East tensions, and said they would continue to closely monitor price trends.

The consumer price index used to calculate real wages rose 1.5% in April, a sharp slowdown from the 4.1% increase recorded in April 2025. The moderation was attributed in part to the abolition of Japan's provisional gasoline tax rate and the resumption of gasoline subsidies introduced in response to worsening conditions in the Middle East, which helped ease upward pressure on prices.

The latest figures suggest that wage increases secured during this year's spring labor talks are beginning to offset inflationary pressures, providing some relief to households after several years in which rising prices consistently eroded purchasing power.

Source: TBS