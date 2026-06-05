Former Momuri President Faces Two-Year Prison Term Over Illegal Referrals

TOKYO - A court is set to hand down its verdict on August 28th in the trial of former Momuri president Shinji Tanimoto and his wife Shiori, who are accused of violating Japan's Attorney Act by illegally referring clients of the retirement agency service to lawyers.

During proceedings, prosecutors sought a two-year prison sentence for Tanimoto and a one-year, six-month prison sentence for his wife. The prosecution argued that the defendants' actions undermined public trust in the legal profession.

The defense countered that the couple had already suffered sufficient social consequences as a result of the case and urged the court to take that into consideration.

The case centers on allegations that the former operators of the retirement agency service Momuri unlawfully introduced clients seeking assistance with quitting their jobs to attorneys, in violation of regulations governing legal referrals.

The verdict is scheduled to be delivered on August 28th.

Source: テレ東BIZ