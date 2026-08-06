Nikkei Falls as AI Heavyweights Drag Market Lower

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks diverged on August 6, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 65,683.26, down 617.18 points, or 0.93%, as selling in artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related heavyweights outweighed broad gains across the wider market.

The broader TOPIX rose 9.68 points, or 0.24%, to 4,055.85, showing that the day’s weakness was concentrated in a small group of high-priced technology shares rather than the full market. Prime Market breadth was positive, with 1,125 stocks rising, 400 falling and 26 unchanged.

The session reversed part of the sharp August 5 rebound, when investors bought back AI and semiconductor-related names after lower oil prices and a steadier yen eased inflation concerns. On August 6, the broader market remained resilient, but the Nikkei was pulled lower by its heavy exposure to semiconductor equipment, chip testing, AI investment and data-center infrastructure names.

Nikkei CNBC-style closing commentary centered on the same divide that has defined Tokyo trading since late July: the headline Nikkei remains vulnerable to a handful of AI-linked stocks, while the broader TOPIX is being supported by defensives, consumer names and domestic-demand sectors. The result was a market that looked weaker at the index level than it did beneath the surface.

Tokyo Electron was the largest negative contributor to the Nikkei, pushing the index down by about 324 points. SoftBank Group subtracted about 212 points, Advantest about 191 points, Kioxia about 130 points and Fujikura about 96 points. Together, the five stocks erased nearly 950 points from the benchmark, more than the Nikkei’s total decline.

That concentration underlined how heavily the index is now driven by the AI trade. Investors have not abandoned the long-term story of artificial intelligence demand, but they are becoming more sensitive to valuation, capital-spending discipline, margin trends and whether expected demand is already fully reflected in share prices.

The pressure followed renewed weakness in global technology shares. U.S. chipmakers had softened overnight, and South Korea’s Kospi extended its decline, keeping Tokyo investors cautious toward companies tied to AI servers, memory chips, semiconductor equipment and high-speed communications networks.

The link between Tokyo, Seoul and U.S. technology shares remains strong. Overseas investors increasingly treat Japan’s chip-equipment makers, South Korea’s memory producers and U.S. AI-related names as parts of the same trade. When South Korean semiconductor shares fall, selling pressure often spreads quickly to Tokyo.

Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Kioxia therefore remained central to sentiment. Tokyo Electron was sold as investors reassessed semiconductor-equipment valuations. Advantest weakened as chip-testing shares remained exposed to profit-taking after their sharp rebound. Kioxia continued to act as a barometer of confidence in AI servers, data centers and high-bandwidth memory, but its recent volatility has kept investors cautious.

Fujikura also fell after a strong run in data-center infrastructure and optical-fiber-related shares. The company remains linked to long-term demand for high-speed networks and power-hungry AI facilities, but the stock’s valuation has made it vulnerable whenever investors question whether the AI infrastructure theme has become too crowded.

SoftBank Group remained one of the most important individual stocks for the Nikkei because of its large index weighting and its role as a proxy for global AI investment sentiment. The stock declined during the cash session before the company’s earnings announcement after the close.

After trading ended, SoftBank Group reported that first-quarter net income fell 18% from a year earlier to 347.3 billion yen, but the result still exceeded analyst expectations. The company booked a large investment gain during the quarter, mostly from its Intel stake, but investors remain focused on how it will finance its aggressive artificial intelligence expansion.

SoftBank has committed to major investments in OpenAI, ABB’s robotics business and digital infrastructure investor DigitalBridge. It has also relied more heavily on debt financing and asset sales to support its AI strategy. That makes its balance sheet, funding plans and exposure to OpenAI valuation changes a central issue for Tokyo markets.

The market’s positive side was led by consumer, defensive and domestic-demand names. Fast Retailing was the largest positive contributor to the Nikkei, lifting the index by about 163 points. Bandai Namco Holdings, Omron, Kikkoman and Kao also supported the benchmark.

Kikkoman rose sharply after stronger-than-expected earnings, while food and household-related shares attracted buying as investors favored companies with stable demand and pricing power. Kao’s gain also reflected interest in consumer staples at a time when investors are becoming more cautious toward volatile technology shares.

Omron rallied after its earnings update, helping support the view that investors are willing to buy companies with clear restructuring, automation or health-care-related stories. Bandai Namco gained as entertainment and content-related shares drew buying.

The strength in these names showed that investors are rotating toward companies seen as better able to defend profits in a slower but still inflationary economy. Businesses with brands, repeat demand or price-setting ability are being treated more favorably than companies whose valuations rely mainly on high future growth.

By industry, 26 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 sectors rose. Textiles led the gains, followed by pharmaceuticals, other products and food. The weaker sectors included nonferrous metals, glass and ceramics, and electrical equipment, reflecting the pressure on AI-related hardware and electronic-component names.

The yen remained steadier than in late July but still central to market psychology. The dollar traded around 157.75 yen, well below July’s levels near 164 but still weak enough to keep imported inflation in focus.

The coordinated U.S.-Japan yen-buying intervention has changed currency trading. Investors are more cautious about betting aggressively against the yen because Washington’s participation suggested that Japan has stronger international backing than during previous unilateral interventions. However, the currency remains vulnerable because the U.S.-Japan interest-rate gap is still wide.

The yen’s move matters differently across sectors. A stronger yen helps households and import-dependent companies by reducing the yen cost of energy, food and raw materials, but it hurts exporters by lowering the yen value of overseas earnings. A weaker yen supports exporters but worsens inflation pressure.

Japanese government bond yields remained important because markets are increasingly pricing in another Bank of Japan rate increase. The BOJ kept its policy rate at 1% on July 31, but its message was more hawkish than the headline decision suggested. Board member Hajime Takata dissented in favor of a hike to 1.25%, and the central bank warned that underlying inflation could exceed its 2% target.

Reuters analysis has suggested that comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, combined with the joint currency intervention, have increased pressure on the BOJ to raise rates as early as September. The central bank is not expected to follow foreign pressure directly, but market participants are watching whether Japanese officials begin preparing investors for a move at the September 17-18 meeting.

The BOJ’s challenge is to preserve its independence while responding to domestic inflation conditions. Yen weakness, higher service prices and stronger real wages support the case for further tightening, but sudden rate increases could unsettle equities, push bond yields higher and complicate government fiscal plans.

Japan’s latest wage data strengthened the case for gradual normalization. Real wages rose 1.6% in June from a year earlier, marking a sixth straight monthly gain. Nominal wages increased 3.4%, while regular pay also rose 3.4%, suggesting that the wage-price cycle is becoming more durable.

For households, the wage figures are encouraging, but they do not remove the cost-of-living problem. Consumers are still dealing with higher prices for food, transport, utilities and services. TV Tokyo’s broader business coverage has continued to focus on the gap between nominal pay increases and the actual pressure families feel from repeated price rises.

Japan’s services sector also showed both resilience and strain. The final services purchasing managers’ index fell to 51.2 in July from 52.2 in June, marking continued expansion but at a slower pace. New business grew at the weakest pace in two years, and foreign demand declined for a fourth straight month.

Cost pressure remained intense. Service providers raised selling prices at the fastest pace since April 2014 as they tried to protect margins from higher wages, a weak yen and Middle East-related cost increases. That price-setting behavior is exactly what the BOJ is watching as it decides whether inflation is becoming more embedded.

Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi has taken a calmer view, saying that consumer price increases remain moderate so far, with Japan’s overall consumer price index rising 1.7% in June. However, he also warned that costs could be passed on to food and other goods from summer through autumn.

That difference between the government and BOJ is becoming an important policy tension. The government wants to cushion households through fuel subsidies and possible food-related tax relief, while the BOJ is focused on preventing inflation expectations from moving too far above target.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration is also pursuing a longer-term growth strategy built around more than 370 trillion yen in public and private investment through fiscal 2040. The plan targets semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy security, defense, shipbuilding, robotics, space and other strategic industries.

The strategy supports many of the same sectors that have driven the market’s AI rally, including chip equipment, data centers, optical fiber, power systems and advanced manufacturing. But investors remain concerned about how the government will finance the plan without adding pressure to long-term bond yields.

Oil remained a relatively supportive factor on August 6. Brent crude traded around $79 a barrel, while U.S. crude was around $75, far below the levels that had alarmed investors in late July. Lower oil prices help Japan because the country imports most of its energy.

A weaker oil market reduces pressure on gasoline, electricity, logistics, utilities, airlines, chemical producers and manufacturers. When combined with a yen that is stronger than its late-July lows, it offers some relief from the import-driven inflation shock that had dominated Tokyo trading.

The Middle East remained a risk, however. Reuters reported that investors were watching proposed arrangements involving shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while analysts cautioned that a durable deal was not yet certain. For Japan, any renewed disruption to Gulf shipping would quickly feed into import costs and inflation expectations.

The global backdrop was mixed. Asian shares fell as technology stocks pulled back, with South Korea particularly weak. U.S. futures were steadier, but investors were waiting for American labor-market data after private payrolls came in weaker than expected.

The U.S. employment data matter for Japan because they affect Federal Reserve expectations, U.S. yields and the dollar-yen exchange rate. If U.S. labor data remain firm, the dollar may stay supported and pressure could return to the yen. If the data weaken, the yen could strengthen further, relieving inflation pressure but weighing on exporters.

What to watch next: whether the Nikkei can hold above 65,000 despite selling in AI heavyweights, whether TOPIX continues to outperform, and whether the broad buying in consumer, pharmaceutical, food and other domestic-demand sectors can continue.

Investors will also monitor the market reaction to SoftBank Group’s earnings, especially its funding plans for OpenAI and other AI investments. Any concern over debt, asset sales or investment returns could again pressure the Nikkei because of SoftBank’s large index weight.

Kioxia, Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Fujikura will remain key indicators of whether the AI trade is stabilizing or entering another correction. South Korean semiconductor shares will also remain an important reference point for Tokyo.

The yen around 157 to 158 to the dollar, the two-year and 10-year JGB yields, Brent crude near $79, and U.S. payroll data will shape the next stage of trading. August 6 showed that the broader Japanese market remains resilient, but the Nikkei will struggle to advance while its largest AI-linked stocks remain under pressure.

Source: CNBC