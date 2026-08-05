News On Japan
Business

Japan's Agricultural Exports Hit Record High as Green Tea Surges 83.5%

Aug 05, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food reached a record 897.7 billion yen in the first half of 2026, rising 10.9% from a year earlier as global demand for green tea surged, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on August 4.

The total for the January-to-June period marked a record high for the first half of the year for the second consecutive year.

Green tea posted one of the largest increases, with exports climbing 83.5% from a year earlier to 48.2 billion yen.

The ministry attributed the sharp rise to growing worldwide demand for matcha, which is increasingly used as an ingredient in lattes and desserts.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Slow-Moving Typhoon No. 13 Could Batter Okinawa for Days

A large and very strong Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) was moving west over waters south of Japan as of 3 a.m. on August 5, after passing closest to the Ogasawara Islands the previous afternoon, with forecasters warning that Okinawa could face several days of violent winds and heavy rain as the storm slows near the region.

Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 38 as More Than 8,200 Remain Evacuated

The death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake has risen to 38, while more than 8,200 people remained in evacuation shelters on August 4, one week after the disaster struck.

Japan Plans Stricter Permanent Residency Rules for Foreign Nationals

Japan's Immigration Services Agency on August 4 released draft guidelines that would tighten the requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, including new income and pension standards designed to ensure applicants have economic conditions equal to or better than those of Japanese people.

Haneda Airport Tightens Baggage Check-In Rules

Six airlines, including All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Air Do, will move the baggage check-in deadline for domestic flights at Haneda Airport to 30 minutes before departure from September 1.

Iran Conflict Enters New Phase as Energy Risks Spread

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel may be entering a more dangerous phase, with Tehran appearing increasingly willing to initiate attacks rather than merely respond to US strikes, while disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten oil and liquefied natural gas supplies worldwide.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Agricultural Exports Hit Record High as Green Tea Surges 83.5%

Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food reached a record 897.7 billion yen in the first half of 2026, rising 10.9% from a year earlier as global demand for green tea surged, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on August 4.

Nikkei Edges Higher as AI Buying Offsets Yen Intervention Caution

Tokyo stocks edged higher on August 4, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 63,957.53, up 202.63 points, or 0.32%, as buybacks in artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related shares helped offset caution over further yen-buying intervention and a weaker tone in some exporters.

Inside Suntory’s Intelligence Unit

Suntory Holdings is turning to a specialized corporate intelligence unit led by a former Mitsubishi Corporation researcher to assess the duration of Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and protect supply chains threatened by soaring energy and raw-material prices.

Nissan Posts First Quarterly Profit in Two Years

Nissan Motor returned to profitability in the April-June quarter of 2026, posting net income of 3.761 billion yen as cost-cutting measures and a weaker yen helped the struggling automaker end eight consecutive quarters of losses.

Retailers Expand Discount Fashion Business

Off-price apparel stores selling new clothing at discounts of up to 90% are attracting growing interest in Japan as prolonged inflation pushes consumers to seek cheaper alternatives, with Geo Holdings planning to increase its Luck Rack chain roughly tenfold to 500 locations by fiscal 2035.

Nikkei Falls as Joint Yen Intervention Hits Exporters

Tokyo stocks fell on August 3, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 63,445.53, down 1.4%, as electronics and auto shares were sold after coordinated U.S.-Japan yen-buying intervention drove the currency sharply higher, cutting into the weak-yen support that had underpinned exporters.

Business Sentiment Worsens Among Japanese Companies in China

Business sentiment among Japanese companies operating in China deteriorated in the first half of 2026, with 44% reporting that conditions had worsened or somewhat worsened as tensions between Japan and China weighed on corporate confidence.

Nikkei Jumps 2,494 Points as BOJ Hold and AI Rebound Lift Tokyo

Tokyo stocks surged on July 31, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 64,362.02, up 2,494.59 points, as a sharp rebound in Asian semiconductor shares and strong U.S. technology earnings outweighed caution over the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while warning that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside.