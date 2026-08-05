TOKYO - Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food reached a record 897.7 billion yen in the first half of 2026, rising 10.9% from a year earlier as global demand for green tea surged, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on August 4.

The total for the January-to-June period marked a record high for the first half of the year for the second consecutive year.

Green tea posted one of the largest increases, with exports climbing 83.5% from a year earlier to 48.2 billion yen.

The ministry attributed the sharp rise to growing worldwide demand for matcha, which is increasingly used as an ingredient in lattes and desserts.

Source: テレ東BIZ