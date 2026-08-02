Business Sentiment Worsens Among Japanese Companies in China

BEIJING - Business sentiment among Japanese companies operating in China deteriorated in the first half of 2026, with 44% reporting that conditions had worsened or somewhat worsened as tensions between Japan and China weighed on corporate confidence.

The proportion was up 7 percentage points from the second half of 2025, according to the results of a survey of Japanese companies with operations in China.

Many respondents also called for measures to ensure the safety of expatriate employees and their families, highlighting the impact of worsening bilateral relations on Japanese businesses in the country.

Source: テレ東BIZ