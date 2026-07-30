DisneySea Anniversary Drives Record Profit

TOKYO - Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, posted record net profit for the April-June quarter as Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary event increased attendance and sales of paid priority access services.

The company said net profit rose 50.3% from a year earlier to 41.297 billion yen, the highest ever for an April-June quarter.

Visitor numbers increased following the launch of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary celebrations in April. Sales of Disney Premier Access, which allows guests to reduce waiting times for attractions and other experiences, also grew.

As a result, revenue per visitor reached a record high.

Source: テレ東BIZ