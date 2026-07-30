BOJ Set to Keep Policy Rate Unchanged at Around 1.0%

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at around 1.0% at its monetary policy meeting concluding July 31 as it assesses the effects of last month's rate increase on the economy and prices.

The central bank is expected to maintain its broader course of raising interest rates while monitoring the timing of its next move.

Officials are likely to examine upside risks to inflation from higher crude oil prices caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East, as well as the impact of a weaker yen on consumer prices.

The BOJ is also expected to assess the economic effects of the Kumamoto earthquake before deciding when to raise rates again.

Source: テレ東BIZ