Japan Ships Next-Generation Bullet Train to Taiwan

TOKYO - A consortium formed by Hitachi and Toshiba shipped a new high-speed train to Taiwan on July 30, marking the first delivery under a 124 billion yen order placed to meet growing passenger demand on the island's high-speed rail network.

The train is the first of 12 trainsets ordered by Taiwan in May 2023. It is scheduled to be unloaded in Taiwan in August, with commercial operations expected to begin around the summer of 2027.

Taiwan already operates high-speed trains based on Japan's Shinkansen technology, but rising passenger demand led to the additional order.

The July 30 shipment ceremony was attended by numerous members of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan and Japan's Diet.

During the ceremony, the head of Taiwan High Speed Rail announced that the company would donate 20 million yen to support people affected by the Kumamoto earthquake that struck this week.

Source: テレ東BIZ