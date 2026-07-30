Nikkei Edges Higher as Electronics Gains Offset Bank Selling

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks ended mixed on July 30, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 61,683.96, up 0.4%, as gains in electronics and selected semiconductor-related shares offset selling in financial stocks ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

The broader TOPIX fell 0.6% to 3,949.23, showing that the day’s gains were concentrated in a narrower group of Nikkei heavyweights while the wider market remained under pressure. The split followed two days of sharp volatility in which the Nikkei was driven largely by swings in artificial intelligence, semiconductor and technology-related shares.

The Nikkei’s rise was modest but important after the index fell heavily on July 28 and July 29. Investors remained cautious, but the market avoided a third straight decline as bargain buying returned to some electronics names and as selling in the most volatile AI shares appeared to slow.

Nikkei CNBC’s market framing centered on a fragile technical rebound rather than a decisive recovery. The market remained heavily influenced by overseas semiconductor positioning, South Korean chip shares and U.S. technology earnings, but investors were also watching whether Tokyo could find support ahead of the BOJ’s July 30-31 meeting.

Electronics shares provided the main support. Hitachi rose 3.3%, while Kokusai Electric gained 4.7%, helping lift the Nikkei despite weakness elsewhere. The buying suggested that investors were still willing to hold companies linked to data centers, power infrastructure, advanced equipment and industrial digitalization, even after the recent AI-led selloff.

The rebound was selective. Investors continued to distinguish between companies with strong earnings visibility and those exposed to crowded positioning, margin-financed trading or uncertainty over the return on AI investment. The market’s willingness to buy electronics names showed that the AI theme has not disappeared, but the past two weeks have made investors more demanding about valuations, guidance and cash-flow discipline.

Financial shares weighed on the broader market. Nomura Holdings fell 6.7%, while Mizuho Financial Group declined 2.8%, pulling down the TOPIX despite the Nikkei’s advance. The selling reflected profit-taking and caution ahead of the BOJ decision after banks had benefited from expectations of higher interest rates.

The fall in financial shares also showed the difficulty of trading the BOJ theme. Higher rates can support bank lending margins, but rapid increases in yields can also damage bond portfolios, raise funding costs and create concern about the wider economy. Investors were reluctant to extend recent gains in banks before hearing Governor Kazuo Ueda’s assessment of inflation, the yen and future rate increases.

The yen remained near its weakest level in about 40 years. The dollar traded around 163.26 yen, compared with 163.55 yen at the previous Tokyo stock-market close. The slight recovery in the yen did little to ease concern that currency weakness is becoming a major inflation risk for households and companies.

The weak yen remains a double-edged factor for Japanese equities. Exporters benefit when overseas earnings are converted into yen, but the currency also raises the cost of imported oil, liquefied natural gas, food, chemicals, industrial components and consumer goods.

That pressure is increasingly important because households are already facing higher prices for daily necessities. A weak yen, even with oil prices below their recent highs, can keep gasoline, electricity, food distribution and imported goods expensive in yen terms.

Japanese government bond yields remained under close watch as the BOJ began its two-day policy meeting. The central bank raised its policy rate to 1% in June and is widely expected to leave rates unchanged this week, but investors are looking for any signal that another increase remains likely later in 2026.

Reuters reported that the BOJ is expected to maintain a hawkish tone and leave room for further rate hikes as inflation pressure builds from the weak yen, energy costs and robust global demand related to AI investment. The central bank is also expected to remain ambiguous about timing while it waits to see how much producer-price pressure passes through to consumers.

The BOJ’s quarterly outlook report will be central to the market reaction. Reuters reported that the board is likely to revise up its fiscal 2026 growth forecast because fears of a severe Middle East hit have receded, while slightly lowering its inflation forecast because of subsidies and lower oil prices compared with earlier assumptions.

Even so, the BOJ is expected to keep warning that inflation could exceed its 2% target. Corporate inflation expectations are elevated, food and daily-necessity price increases continue, and the weak yen keeps import costs high.

Governor Ueda faces a difficult communication challenge. A message that is too soft could increase pressure on the yen and raise doubts about the BOJ’s inflation-fighting credibility. A message that is too hawkish could push bond yields higher, unsettle equities and increase tension with a government focused on growth and fiscal support.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration remains under scrutiny from bond and currency markets. Its economic strategy calls for more than 370 trillion yen in combined public and private investment through fiscal 2040, targeting semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy security, defense, shipbuilding, robotics, space and other strategic industries.

The investment plan is designed to raise Japan’s growth potential and strengthen supply-chain resilience, but investors remain concerned about funding. Any policy that increases government borrowing without a credible fiscal path risks pushing long-term yields higher and weakening confidence in the yen.

The government has also been weighing relief measures for households, including a possible two-year removal of the 8% consumption tax on food. Such a step could ease pressure from rising grocery prices, but markets remain focused on how lost revenue would be replaced.

For households, the policy debate is becoming more urgent. TV Tokyo’s business coverage has continued to emphasize the gap between nominal wage growth and the lived experience of higher prices. Wage gains have improved, but many consumers remain under pressure from food, utilities, transport and imported goods.

Businesses face a similar divide. Large companies with global earnings and pricing power can absorb or pass on higher costs more easily, while smaller firms and retailers face pressure from labor shortages, electricity bills, logistics costs and imported materials.

Oil provided some relief on July 30 but remained a key external risk. Brent crude fell about 1.06% to $89.78 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.76% to $83.82 as markets focused on the fact that Gulf oil supplies were still reaching buyers despite the conflict.

The decline followed sharp gains earlier in the week after renewed U.S.-Iran military escalation. Traders continued to monitor shipping through the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, but the persistence of supply flows reduced immediate fear of a severe energy shock.

For Japan, oil near $90 remains expensive enough to matter. The country imports most of its energy, and a weak yen magnifies the domestic cost. Lower oil reduces pressure on airlines, logistics companies and utilities, but it does not fully remove the inflation risk.

The global backdrop remained unsettled after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. The dollar recovered slightly in Asian trading, supported by geopolitical tension and uncertainty over how long U.S. rates will remain restrictive.

The Fed’s decision kept the U.S.-Japan rate gap wide, limiting the yen’s ability to recover. Any indication that U.S. rates will stay higher for longer would make it harder for Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency without intervention or a more hawkish BOJ signal.

U.S. technology earnings remained another key driver for Tokyo. Investors are watching Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple for evidence that AI-related capital spending is producing revenue growth and not simply reducing free cash flow. Strong cloud and semiconductor demand would support Japanese suppliers, but disappointing guidance could revive selling in Tokyo’s chip and electronics names.

The Middle East conflict, U.S. monetary policy and global technology earnings therefore formed the external backdrop to a fragile Tokyo rebound. Investors were willing to buy selected electronics shares, but not enough to lift the broader market.

What to watch next: the BOJ’s July 31 decision, Governor Ueda’s news conference, and whether the central bank strengthens its language on inflation, the yen and future rate increases.

Markets will also watch whether the Nikkei can hold above 61,500 and recover toward 62,000, whether TOPIX weakness continues, and whether the rebound in Hitachi, Kokusai Electric and other electronics shares broadens into semiconductor equipment, components and AI infrastructure names.

The yen around 163 to the dollar remains a central risk. Any renewed move toward 164 or 165 could increase intervention speculation and pressure the BOJ to sound more hawkish.

Investors will also monitor Brent crude near $90, U.S. technology earnings, South Korean semiconductor shares and Japanese earnings announcements. The key question for Tokyo is whether July 30 marked the beginning of stabilization after the AI selloff or only a pause before the BOJ, global technology earnings and currency markets deliver the next test.

Source: CNBC