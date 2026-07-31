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BOJ Keeps Policy Rate Steady at Around 1.0%

Jul 31, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan kept its policy rate unchanged at around 1.0% on July 31, warning that higher crude oil costs and the weaker yen could push up prices across a broad range of consumer goods.

The central bank decided to maintain its existing monetary policy at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.

In its quarterly outlook report released after the meeting, the BOJ said companies were passing higher costs on to customers at a "somewhat faster pace" following the rise in crude oil prices.

The bank said those increases were likely to spread to a wide range of goods at the consumer level.

Regarding foreign exchange movements, the BOJ said higher import prices caused by the yen's depreciation would act to push up prices across a broad range of products.

Source: TBS

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