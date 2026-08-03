Nikkei Falls as Joint Yen Intervention Hits Exporters

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks fell on August 3, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 63,445.53, down 1.4%, as electronics and auto shares were sold after coordinated U.S.-Japan yen-buying intervention drove the currency sharply higher, cutting into the weak-yen support that had underpinned exporters.

The broader Tokyo market also weakened, although the main pressure was concentrated in export-oriented manufacturers and technology shares. The decline followed the Nikkei’s 2,494-point surge on July 31, when investors bought back semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related shares after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged and signaled that inflation risks remained tilted to the upside.

The August 3 session marked a shift in the market’s central concern. For much of July, Tokyo trading was dominated by the unwind and recovery of the AI and semiconductor trade. On Monday, currency policy moved back to the front of the market narrative after Japan and the United States confirmed rare coordinated intervention to support the yen.

Nikkei CNBC’s market framing centered on the speed of the yen’s reversal and its effect on exporters. The dollar, which had been around 160.33 yen at the previous Tokyo stock-market close, fell to the 157-yen range in early trade and briefly approached 155 yen in offshore trading. That forced investors to reassess earnings assumptions for automakers, electronics makers and other companies with large overseas sales.

The yen’s sharp rise hit shares that had benefited most from currency weakness. A weaker yen increases the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into Japanese currency, but a stronger yen has the opposite effect. The move therefore prompted selling in autos, electronics and other export-sensitive sectors.

Toyota Motor and Murata Manufacturing were among the major names under pressure in early trading, reflecting the direct impact of the yen’s rebound on exporters and electronic-component suppliers. Investors also remained cautious toward chip and AI-related shares after the extreme volatility of late July.

The market reaction showed how quickly the weak-yen trade can reverse. For months, investors had treated currency depreciation as a support for Japanese equities, particularly exporters and companies with global revenue. The joint intervention forced a sudden repricing of that assumption.

At the same time, the stronger yen offered relief for households and import-dependent companies. A firmer currency lowers the yen cost of imported fuel, food, raw materials and industrial components, helping ease some of the inflation pressure that had built up during the yen’s fall toward 164 to the dollar.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that Japan and the United States had conducted coordinated yen-buying intervention and said authorities would not hesitate to take further action. Reuters reported that the yen strengthened to its highest level since early May before easing back toward the mid-156 range.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s involvement gave the intervention added weight. Reuters Breakingviews reported that the action left the yen more than 4% stronger against the dollar and increased pressure on the Bank of Japan to continue normalizing policy.

The foreign-exchange move came only days after the BOJ kept its short-term policy rate at 1% on July 31. The decision was expected, but it was not entirely dovish. Board member Hajime Takata dissented in favor of raising rates to 1.25%, and the BOJ warned that underlying inflation could exceed its 2% target.

Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would scrutinize upside price risks more closely from its next meeting. The BOJ also cited global AI-related demand and yen weakness as possible inflation risks, saying higher prices for semiconductors and other durable goods could feed into Japan’s broader price environment.

The coordinated intervention has made the BOJ’s policy path more complicated. If the yen stabilizes, the central bank may have more time to judge whether inflation is becoming embedded. If the currency weakens again, market pressure for another rate hike could intensify quickly.

Japanese government bond yields reflected that tension. Reuters reported that the two-year JGB yield briefly reached 1.545%, its highest level since 1995, as markets priced in a greater chance of an earlier BOJ rate increase. Shorter-dated yields are particularly sensitive to changes in expectations for monetary policy.

Longer-term yields also remained important because investors are watching whether the government’s fiscal and investment plans will increase borrowing pressure. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration is pursuing a strategy built around more than 370 trillion yen in public and private investment through fiscal 2040, targeting semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy security, defense, shipbuilding, robotics and space.

The government is also considering household relief measures, including food-related consumption-tax relief. Such steps could support consumers but would raise questions over revenue replacement and fiscal discipline if they are financed through additional debt issuance.

For households, the stronger yen and lower oil prices were the most positive developments of the day. TV Tokyo’s broader business coverage has repeatedly focused on inflation, wages, energy costs and the gap between nominal pay increases and real purchasing power. A stronger yen directly addresses part of that pressure by reducing import costs.

The impact, however, will depend on whether the currency move lasts. Previous Japanese intervention earlier in 2026 produced only temporary yen gains. This time, the coordination with the United States gave the move greater credibility, but traders remained alert to whether interest-rate differentials would again push the yen lower.

Oil prices provided another source of relief. Brent crude fell more than 4% to around $83.88 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran would take place on Monday. He had earlier called off an imminent attack in an effort to reach a deal over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

The drop in oil prices helped reduce concern over another wave of imported inflation. Japan imports most of its energy, so lower crude prices directly benefit airlines, logistics companies, utilities, chemical producers, manufacturers and households.

The combined effect of a stronger yen and lower oil is potentially significant for Japan’s cost structure. During July, the market was worried that a weak yen and crude oil near or above $90 would push up gasoline, electricity, food distribution and industrial input costs. August began with both pressures easing at the same time.

That relief was not enough to support equities because exporters bore the immediate cost of the yen’s appreciation. Investors therefore faced a different tradeoff: what helps households and domestic inflation can hurt the overseas earnings of large listed manufacturers.

Corporate movers reflected that divide. Exporters and electronics shares weakened, while investors watched whether domestic-demand companies, airlines, retailers and utilities could benefit from lower oil and a stronger currency. The market did not yet fully rotate into those areas, but the direction of travel suggested renewed interest in companies less dependent on yen depreciation.

Semiconductor and AI-related shares remained volatile. The sector had surged on July 31 after strong U.S. technology earnings and a sharp rebound in South Korean chipmakers, but investors were reluctant to extend the rally while currency markets and South Korea remained unstable.

South Korea’s Kospi fell sharply on August 3 after its extraordinary July 31 rebound. Reuters reported that Asian stocks struggled at the start of the week after a turbulent July, with investors still worried about AI capital spending and whether it will generate returns quickly enough.

That uncertainty continued to affect Japanese names linked to AI servers, data centers, advanced memory, electronic components and semiconductor equipment. Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, SCREEN Holdings, Kokusai Electric and SoftBank Group remained central to market sentiment.

The AI theme is no longer being treated as a simple growth story. Investors are distinguishing between companies that receive orders from AI infrastructure spending and those whose valuations already assume years of strong demand. Earnings, guidance and margin trends are becoming more important than broad enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

The global backdrop was mixed but less hostile than in late July. U.S. and European stock futures rose after oil fell and hopes for diplomacy in the Middle East improved. However, Asia remained weak because the yen shock, South Korean volatility and lingering AI concerns weighed on risk appetite.

The U.S.-Japan rate gap remains the key underlying force in currency markets. Even after intervention, the dollar still offers higher yields than the yen. Unless investors believe the BOJ will raise rates further or the Federal Reserve will move toward easier policy, the yen could remain vulnerable to renewed selling.

That makes central-bank communication critical. Markets will watch whether BOJ officials lean into the July 31 hawkish message or try to avoid giving the impression that intervention and U.S. pressure are dictating Japanese monetary policy.

The issue is sensitive because the government wants to support growth through investment and household relief, while the BOJ must preserve its inflation credibility and independence. Too much fiscal expansion could weaken the yen and lift yields; too much monetary tightening could unsettle equities and increase debt-servicing costs.

What to watch next: whether the Nikkei can hold above 63,000 after giving back part of the July 31 rally, whether exporters continue to fall as the yen strengthens, and whether domestic-demand shares, airlines and utilities benefit from lower oil and a stronger currency.

Investors will also monitor whether the yen holds near 155 to 157 per dollar or weakens back toward 160. A renewed slide would test the credibility of the joint intervention and could increase expectations for another BOJ rate hike.

The two-year JGB yield will be an important policy signal after reaching its highest level since 1995. A continued rise would indicate that investors are pricing in earlier tightening, while a retreat would suggest the market views intervention as enough to stabilize the yen for now.

Other key factors will be Brent crude near the low-$80 range, the outcome of U.S.-Iran talks, South Korean semiconductor shares and upcoming Japanese earnings. August 3 showed that Tokyo’s next phase will not be driven by AI alone: currency policy, oil prices and the BOJ’s credibility are now just as important.

Source: CNBC