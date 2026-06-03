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U.S. Proposes 12.5% Additional Tariff on Japan

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

WASHINGTON DC, Jun 03, 2026 - The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on June 2nd that it is considering imposing an additional 12.5% tariff on Japan, arguing that the country's measures to prevent the import of products made with forced labor are insufficient.

According to the USTR, Japan imported significant quantities of Chinese cotton products between 2016 and 2019, many of which were produced in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The U.S. agency claims that Japan's efforts to address imports linked to forced labor have fallen short of international expectations.

The proposed tariff is part of broader U.S. efforts to strengthen enforcement against products suspected of being manufactured through forced labor, particularly those originating from Xinjiang, where concerns over labor practices have drawn international scrutiny.

The USTR said it will continue reviewing the matter before making a final decision on whether to impose the additional duties on Japanese imports.

The announcement is significant because it would be highly unusual for the United States to impose trade penalties on Japan over forced labor concerns. Trade friction between the two countries has historically centered on issues such as automobiles, steel, agriculture, exchange rates, and market access rather than human rights.

The dispute is linked to China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the United States and several other Western governments have accused Chinese authorities of operating systems of forced labor involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. China has consistently rejected those accusations, arguing that its policies are aimed at economic development, poverty reduction, and counterterrorism.

Xinjiang is particularly important because it is one of the world's largest cotton-producing regions, accounting for roughly one-fifth of global cotton output. Cotton from the region is widely used throughout international supply chains, meaning that clothing, textiles, and other products manufactured elsewhere may still contain Xinjiang-grown cotton. This has made tracing the origin of cotton products a major challenge for governments and businesses.

Washington adopted a much tougher stance through the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which took effect in 2022. The law effectively assumes that products connected to Xinjiang were made with forced labor unless importers can prove otherwise. Since then, U.S. authorities have blocked or detained thousands of shipments, including not only cotton products but also solar panels, electronics components, and other manufactured goods.

Japan has generally taken a less aggressive approach. While Japanese companies have increasingly been asked to monitor their supply chains and conduct human-rights due diligence, Tokyo has not introduced a comprehensive Xinjiang import ban similar to the American system. Instead, Japanese authorities have largely relied on guidance and voluntary corporate compliance measures.

What makes the USTR statement particularly interesting is its focus on imports made between 2016 and 2019. During that period, concerns about Xinjiang were already emerging internationally, but many countries, including the United States, continued importing products linked to the region. The USTR appears to be arguing that Japan imported substantial volumes of Chinese cotton products during those years and that its efforts to prevent similar imports have remained insufficient.

If the proposal advances, it could become a test case for how far the United States is willing to use trade policy to pressure even close allies on human-rights-related supply chain issues. It would also reflect a broader shift in global trade policy, where governments are increasingly tying market access to labor standards, environmental practices, and corporate transparency rather than focusing solely on tariffs and traditional economic disputes.

For Japan, the issue could increase pressure on both the government and major manufacturers to provide stronger proof that imported raw materials and finished products are not linked to forced labor. For the United States, it demonstrates that Washington's campaign against products connected to Xinjiang is extending beyond China itself and increasingly targeting countries that may serve as indirect entry points for such goods into global markets.

At present, however, the proposal appears to be part of a review process rather than a final decision. Trade disputes between allies often involve lengthy negotiations, and it remains unclear whether the United States ultimately intends to impose the additional tariff or use the threat of tariffs to encourage policy changes by Japan.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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