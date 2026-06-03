NAHA - As labor shortages deepen across Japan, more companies in Okinawa are turning to foreign workers not only to fill vacancies but also to build long-term careers, creating support systems that help employees settle into local communities and remain in the workforce.

At the Itoman Fish Center, a popular seafood market that attracts large numbers of visitors every day, foreign staff have become an essential part of operations. Customers say they increasingly encounter employees from overseas at convenience stores, restaurants, and other businesses, reflecting a broader trend across the prefecture.

One of the center's key employees is Dani, an Indonesian national who has been living in Japan for 10 years and now serves as assistant manager. His employer, a fisheries company that operates tuna processing facilities and restaurants, began recruiting Indonesian workers about 25 years ago.

The company gradually expanded hiring into food processing and food service businesses, and now employs around 60 Indonesians under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker program.

Company officials admitted there were initial concerns about how Japanese and foreign employees would work together, but those concerns quickly disappeared.

"Once they joined us, Japanese employees were stimulated by working alongside them," a company representative said. "Many of the workers are young, which helps energize the entire company."

The representative added that foreign workers have become indispensable as Japan's shrinking and aging population worsens labor shortages.

"It is becoming an era in which the economy cannot function without relying on foreign workers," the representative said.

Japan faces severe labor shortages across a wide range of industries due to demographic decline. Estimates suggest the country could face a labor shortfall of around 6.4 million workers by 2030.

Against this backdrop, the number of foreign residents in Okinawa continues to rise. According to a survey by the Ryugin Research Institute, the number of foreign residents in the prefecture reached approximately 33,000 at the end of last year, marking a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

Foreign workers are increasingly employed in sectors including food service, nursing care, tourism, and fisheries, becoming an essential pillar of the local economy.

At the fisheries company, newly arrived employees participate in orientation sessions designed to help them adjust to life in Japan. They learn practical information such as traffic regulations, garbage disposal rules, and other aspects of daily life.

In addition to hiring workers directly, the company also introduces Indonesian workers to other businesses across Okinawa.

Company officials say retention depends on creating an environment where foreign employees can live comfortably and confidently.

"Daily habits and cultural values are different," a representative explained. "We carefully explain how Japanese society works and how it differs from Indonesia."

The company also assists with government paperwork and provides interpretation services, helping workers establish stable lives and continue working for the long term.

Securing housing can also be a major challenge for foreign residents, who often face language barriers and requirements such as finding a guarantor.

Dani currently lives in company-provided accommodation with 17 other Indonesian workers. Residents share responsibilities including meal preparation and cleaning.

"The neighborhood is very comfortable," Dani said. "The people living nearby are kind. Sometimes they even give us fruit."

Although he left his family in Indonesia to work in Japan, Dani said support from both his employer and local residents helped ease his initial anxieties.

"People are very kind to us as foreigners," he said. "Whenever we have problems, they come and help us. I am very grateful."

The company has also become involved in community support activities. For the past six years, it has provided free boxed lunches once a week to households requiring assistance.

The initiative began largely through the enthusiasm of Indonesian staff members, including Dani.

Among the items Dani treasures most are handwritten messages from children who received the lunches.

"When I read their letters, I felt very happy and moved," he said. "I hope we can continue doing this for another 10 years."

Dani's long-term dream is to open a Japanese restaurant in Indonesia.

"There are not many job opportunities in some areas of Indonesia," he said. "I want to create jobs and employ people at my own restaurant. I hope to use the experience I gained in Japan to help others."

As foreign workers continue supporting businesses and local economies across Okinawa, examples such as Dani's highlight how integration extends beyond employment.

Rather than viewing foreign workers as a single group, local communities are increasingly recognizing them as individuals who contribute to society. Businesses and support organizations say creating not only good workplaces but also safe and welcoming living environments will be essential for ensuring foreign workers remain part of Okinawa's future.

Source: OTV