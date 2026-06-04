Uber Targets New Users With Ride-Hailing Discounts

TOKYO - Uber Japan unveiled its latest strategy for its mobility business, including its taxi-hailing app operations, as the company seeks to expand its presence in a market where ride-hailing app usage remains lower than in many other countries.

The company believes significant growth potential remains in Japan and plans to attract new users through promotions such as fare discounts and cashback programs. By encouraging more people to use ride-hailing services, Uber aims to broaden its customer base and increase adoption of app-based transportation.

Uber Japan also said it will work to expand the introduction of public ride-share services, which allow local residents to provide transportation in areas facing shortages of taxi drivers and public transport options.

In addition, the company intends to advance efforts toward the deployment of autonomous taxis, viewing self-driving technology as a long-term solution to Japan's growing driver shortage.

The strategy reflects Uber's broader focus on strengthening transportation services in Japan while addressing demographic challenges that have made it increasingly difficult for the industry to secure enough drivers.

Source: テレ東BIZ