Nissan Begins Taking Orders for U.S.-Built Murano SUV in Japan

TOKYO - Nissan Motor has begun accepting orders in Japan for the Murano sport utility vehicle, which is produced in the United States, marking one of the first uses of a new vehicle certification framework established following a tariff agreement between Japan and the United States.

The Murano is priced at approximately 7.96 million yen, and Nissan expects to sell around 200 units by March 2027.

The company is utilizing a system that allows vehicles already certified for safety standards in the United States to be accepted in Japan without undergoing additional testing. The framework was newly introduced as part of the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement aimed at streamlining vehicle imports between the two countries.

Toyota Motor has already taken advantage of the same system and is currently selling two vehicle models in Japan under the arrangement.

The move highlights growing efforts by Japanese automakers to make greater use of overseas production models in the domestic market while reducing certification costs and administrative procedures.

Source: テレ東BIZ