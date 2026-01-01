Japan Antitrust Watchdog Raids Microsoft

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - The Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted an on-site inspection of Microsoft’s Japanese subsidiary on suspicion of violating the Antimonopoly Act by potentially restricting the use of rival services.

The inspection targeted Microsoft’s local unit, Japan Microsoft, which is headquartered in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Japanese subsidiary is suspected of preventing customers from using Microsoft software on competing cloud services that rival its Azure platform, or of setting higher fees in such cases.

The Fair Trade Commission believes the practices may have hindered competitors’ efforts to win customers and plans to continue its investigation, with the U.S.-based parent company also expected to come under scrutiny.

Source: TBS