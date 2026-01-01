TOTO to Resume Orders for Unit Baths from April 20

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - TOTO said on April 16 that it will gradually resume new orders for its unit bath products from April 20 after securing a clearer outlook for raw material procurement.

The company had suspended new orders from April 13 as supplies of organic solvents made from naphtha became unstable amid turmoil in the Middle East.

TOTO said improving visibility over future procurement prompted the decision to restart orders in phases.

Previously: TOTO Stops New Bathroom Orders Over Naphtha Shortage

Source: テレ東BIZ