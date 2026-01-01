News On Japan
Business

TOTO to Resume Orders for Unit Baths from April 20

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - TOTO said on April 16 that it will gradually resume new orders for its unit bath products from April 20 after securing a clearer outlook for raw material procurement.

The company had suspended new orders from April 13 as supplies of organic solvents made from naphtha became unstable amid turmoil in the Middle East.

TOTO said improving visibility over future procurement prompted the decision to restart orders in phases.

Previously: TOTO Stops New Bathroom Orders Over Naphtha Shortage

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Father Admits Killing and Body Abandonment in Kyoto

Police investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in a forest in Kyoto Prefecture believe his father moved the remains between several locations over a number of days in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

Strong Typhoon Raises High Surf Risk for Pacific Areas of Japan This Weekend

A large and powerful Typhoon No. 4, internationally named Sinlaku, was located near the Mariana Islands and moving north-northeast as of the latest update. The storm is expected to gradually shift its course eastward and pass southeast of the Ogasawara Islands around April 18, before making its closest approach around April 19.

Japan to Release 50 Million Stockpiled Medical Gloves

Japan will release around 50 million stockpiled medical gloves from next month as concerns grow over shortages of medical supplies linked to tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Fully Reopens

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connecting Toyama and Nagano fully reopened on April 15th, marking the start of the spring tourism season along one of Japan’s most celebrated mountain routes.

Typhoon No. 4 Slowly Weakens, Ogasawara Islands Expects Rough Seas

A large and extremely strong Typhoon No. 4 (Sinlaku) was tracking north-northwest near the Mariana Islands as of April 15, with forecasters warning of high waves exceeding 4 meters around the Ogasawara Islands later this week despite a low likelihood of a direct approach to Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

TOTO to Resume Orders for Unit Baths from April 20

TOTO said on April 16 that it will gradually resume new orders for its unit bath products from April 20 after securing a clearer outlook for raw material procurement.

Theme Parks Bet on 25th Anniversary Year

Tokyo’s and Osaka’s flagship theme parks are both marking their 25th anniversaries this year, raising expectations that milestone celebrations could provide a boost to visitor numbers and earnings.

42 Japan-Linked Ships Remain Stranded in Persian Gulf

As tensions in the Middle East continue, 42 vessels linked to Japan remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, raising concerns over supply chains for naphtha, a key raw material used in plastics and coatings, with manufacturers warning that prolonged disruptions could drive up prices for everyday goods and housing materials.

Japan Painting Association Warns of Shortages

The Japan Painting Contractors Association has requested the government to secure stable supplies of materials, warning that concerns over shortages of paint and thinner derived from naphtha have become increasingly severe.

Japan Long-Term Interest Rates Hit 29-Year High

Crude oil futures surged sharply as concerns over supply disruptions intensified amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran, pushing prices above $105 per barrel on April 12th and driving Japan long-term interest rates—represented by the benchmark 10-year government bond yield—to their highest levels in nearly three decades.

BOJ Governor Ueda Warns of Rising Oil Prices

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned on April 14th that rising crude oil prices driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East could act as a drag on Japan’s economy, signaling growing concern within the central bank over external cost pressures.

Middle East Conflict Hits Kyushu and Okinawa Companies Hard

More than 80% of companies in Japan’s Kyushu and Okinawa regions say they are experiencing negative impacts from the ongoing situation in the Middle East, according to a survey released by Tokyo Shoko Research on April 13th.

IKEA to Open First Hokkaido Store

IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant, is set to open its first outlet in Hokkaido in mid-May, marking its long-awaited entry into the region not in the major city of Sapporo but in the neighboring town of Tobetsu, where deep historical ties with Sweden have helped pave the way for the project.