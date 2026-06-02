News On Japan
Business

Toyota to Halt Production at 13 Domestic Plants as Typhoon No. 6 Approaches

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Toyota Motor will suspend production at 13 domestic factories on June 3rd as Typhoon No. 6 approaches Japan, with the company prioritizing the safety of employees and contractors as severe weather is expected to affect a wide area from western to eastern Japan.

According to Toyota, the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to the Pacific coast of western and eastern Japan, prompting the automaker to halt all production lines at its 13 domestic plants from early morning until around 3 p.m. on June 3rd. The suspension will apply to all domestic factories except its plant in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The company said the decision was made with employee safety as the highest priority amid concerns over strong winds, heavy rainfall and transportation disruptions associated with the storm.

Toyota added that whether operations resume after 3 p.m. will depend on weather conditions and safety assessments at each facility, with final decisions to be made after monitoring the typhoon's progress.

Regarding the impact on vehicle production, Toyota said it intends to minimize disruptions by adjusting output and increasing production at a later stage if necessary. The company said it will take measures to offset lost production once normal operations resume.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 6 Triggers Mass Flight Cancellations and Rail Suspensions Across Japan

[updated 19:30 p.m.] Typhoon No. 6 is disrupting transportation across Japan on June 2nd as it moves north past southern Kyushu after lashing Okinawa and Amami, with airlines canceling hundreds of flights and rail operators announcing service suspensions for June 3rd, while authorities warn that the storm's impacts will spread from western Japan toward the Kansai, Tokai and Kanto regions as heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas intensify.
The storm is expected to make its closest approach to the Kansai region from the night of June 2nd through the morning of June 3rd before continuing northeast along Japan's Pacific coast.

Level 4 Flood Danger Warning Issued for Rivers in Southern Japan

[updated 17:17 p.m.] A Level 4 Flood Danger Warning has been issued for the Hiroto River and Sakatani River in Miyazaki Prefecture after water levels reached the flood danger threshold, raising concerns over possible flooding caused by levee failures or river overflows.

Typhoon No. 6 Nears Southern Kyushu as Heavy Rain and Evacuation Warnings Spread East

[updated 17:00 p.m.] Typhoon No. 6 is expected to maintain its strength as it moves northward and approaches southern Kyushu on June 2nd, before tracking toward eastern Japan and passing closest to the Kanto region around midday on June 3rd, prompting warnings of strong winds, torrential rain and transportation disruptions.

Prime Minister Takaichi Holds Phone Talks With Iranian President

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 1st, urging Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility in its ongoing discussions with the United States and expressing hope that an agreement on the nuclear issue can be reached as soon as possible.

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Toyota to Halt Production at 13 Domestic Plants as Typhoon No. 6 Approaches

Toyota Motor will suspend production at 13 domestic factories on June 3rd as Typhoon No. 6 approaches Japan, with the company prioritizing the safety of employees and contractors as severe weather is expected to affect a wide area from western to eastern Japan.

Japan's Flat 35 Mortgage Rate Tops 3% for First Time

The Japan Housing Finance Agency announced on June 1st the interest rates that will apply in June for Flat 35, Japan’s long-term fixed-rate housing loan program.

Inside ENEOS’s Global Expansion Strategy

ENEOS Holdings, Japan's largest oil refiner, is accelerating its push overseas as it seeks to raise the share of revenue generated outside Japan from roughly 20% today to 50% in the future, according to President Tomohide Miyata, who outlined the company's growth strategy in an extended interview that was not fully aired on TV Tokyo's World Business Satellite (WBS).

SoftBank Group to Build Massive AI Data Center in France

SoftBank Group announced on May 31st that it will build a data center in France dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), with total investment potentially reaching approximately 14 trillion yen.

Foreign Worker Freeze Hits Japan's Restaurant Industry

Japan's restaurant industry is facing growing uncertainty after the government suspended the acceptance of new foreign workers under the Specified Skilled Worker visa program for the food service sector, a move that is affecting businesses, language schools, and students who had hoped to build careers in Japan.

Where Can Investors Turn Beyond AI Stocks as Inflation Persists?

As soaring valuations in AI and semiconductor stocks prompt concerns about concentration risk, market analysts are increasingly pointing to energy shares as a potential alternative investment theme in an inflationary environment.

Toyota Halts Development of Lexus Next-Generation EV LF-ZC

Toyota Motor has decided to halt development of the LF-ZC, a next-generation electric vehicle planned under its Lexus luxury brand, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan's Megabanks Raise Fixed Mortgage Rates as Long-Term Yields Climb

Fixed-rate mortgage costs in Japan are set to rise again in June as the country's five major banks increase home loan rates in response to higher long-term interest rates, with their flagship 10-year fixed-rate mortgages rising to preferential rates of 3.27% at Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, 3.5% at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and 3.25% at Mizuho Bank.