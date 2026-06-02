Toyota to Halt Production at 13 Domestic Plants as Typhoon No. 6 Approaches

TOKYO - Toyota Motor will suspend production at 13 domestic factories on June 3rd as Typhoon No. 6 approaches Japan, with the company prioritizing the safety of employees and contractors as severe weather is expected to affect a wide area from western to eastern Japan.

According to Toyota, the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to the Pacific coast of western and eastern Japan, prompting the automaker to halt all production lines at its 13 domestic plants from early morning until around 3 p.m. on June 3rd. The suspension will apply to all domestic factories except its plant in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The company said the decision was made with employee safety as the highest priority amid concerns over strong winds, heavy rainfall and transportation disruptions associated with the storm.

Toyota added that whether operations resume after 3 p.m. will depend on weather conditions and safety assessments at each facility, with final decisions to be made after monitoring the typhoon's progress.

Regarding the impact on vehicle production, Toyota said it intends to minimize disruptions by adjusting output and increasing production at a later stage if necessary. The company said it will take measures to offset lost production once normal operations resume.

Source: TBS