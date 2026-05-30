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Toyota Halts Development of Lexus Next-Generation EV LF-ZC

May 30, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Toyota Motor has decided to halt development of the LF-ZC, a next-generation electric vehicle planned under its Lexus luxury brand, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The move is believed to reflect slowing demand for electric vehicles worldwide, as automakers reassess investment plans and production strategies amid weaker-than-expected market growth.

The LF-ZC was unveiled as a concept model at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023, marking its world debut as a key part of Lexus's future electrification strategy.

At the time, Toyota had planned to launch the vehicle during 2026. However, the company has now decided to discontinue development before the model reached production.

The decision highlights the growing challenges facing the global EV market, where demand has softened in several major regions despite continued efforts by governments and automakers to promote electrification.

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