TOKYO - Finland is positioning economic resilience as a core pillar of national security, with Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Sakari Puisto emphasizing closer cooperation with Japan in advanced technologies, supply chain security and dual-use industries during a recent visit to Tokyo.

At the center of Finland’s strategy is its concept of “comprehensive security,” which treats economic stability, infrastructure protection and industrial preparedness as equally important as military strength. The model integrates government, private companies, researchers and citizens into a unified framework designed to maintain national resilience during crises ranging from war and cyberattacks to pandemics and supply disruptions.

The report highlights how Finland’s proximity to Russia and the shock of the Ukraine war accelerated efforts to strengthen economic self-reliance and strategic industries. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland abandoned decades of neutrality and joined NATO, while also deepening investment in defense-related manufacturing and critical technologies.

Japan and Finland are now expanding cooperation in dual-use technologies — innovations with both civilian and military applications — particularly in drones and quantum technology. Finland sees Japan as an important partner in reducing dependence on Chinese-made drone components and strengthening secure technology supply chains.

The discussions also reflect a broader shift in Japan’s industrial policy, where technologies once developed solely for civilian use are increasingly being considered for defense applications as well. The Kishida administration’s moves to ease restrictions on defense exports and encourage collaboration between universities, private companies and the defense sector were viewed positively by Finnish officials.

Finnish defense technology company Insta, which develops drone systems and military-related technologies, also expressed interest in the future potential of Japan’s defense drone industry, suggesting opportunities for joint development and industrial cooperation.

The report ultimately presents Finland’s security philosophy not simply as military preparedness, but as an economic strategy centered on resilient infrastructure, technological independence, secure supply chains and close coordination between the public and private sectors.

Source: テレ東BIZ