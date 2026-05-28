News On Japan
Business

Finland's Economic Minister Warns Japan on National Security

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Finland is positioning economic resilience as a core pillar of national security, with Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Sakari Puisto emphasizing closer cooperation with Japan in advanced technologies, supply chain security and dual-use industries during a recent visit to Tokyo.

At the center of Finland’s strategy is its concept of “comprehensive security,” which treats economic stability, infrastructure protection and industrial preparedness as equally important as military strength. The model integrates government, private companies, researchers and citizens into a unified framework designed to maintain national resilience during crises ranging from war and cyberattacks to pandemics and supply disruptions.

The report highlights how Finland’s proximity to Russia and the shock of the Ukraine war accelerated efforts to strengthen economic self-reliance and strategic industries. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland abandoned decades of neutrality and joined NATO, while also deepening investment in defense-related manufacturing and critical technologies.

Japan and Finland are now expanding cooperation in dual-use technologies — innovations with both civilian and military applications — particularly in drones and quantum technology. Finland sees Japan as an important partner in reducing dependence on Chinese-made drone components and strengthening secure technology supply chains.

The discussions also reflect a broader shift in Japan’s industrial policy, where technologies once developed solely for civilian use are increasingly being considered for defense applications as well. The Kishida administration’s moves to ease restrictions on defense exports and encourage collaboration between universities, private companies and the defense sector were viewed positively by Finnish officials.

Finnish defense technology company Insta, which develops drone systems and military-related technologies, also expressed interest in the future potential of Japan’s defense drone industry, suggesting opportunities for joint development and industrial cooperation.

The report ultimately presents Finland’s security philosophy not simply as military preparedness, but as an economic strategy centered on resilient infrastructure, technological independence, secure supply chains and close coordination between the public and private sectors.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Powerful Typhoon No. 6 Expected to Intensify, Approaching Okinawa

Typhoon No. 6, which was moving slowly northward east of the Philippines as of 9 p.m. on May 28th, is expected to send large amounts of moist air toward Japan early next week, raising concerns over heavy rainfall across a wide area from western to eastern Japan even before the storm itself approaches land.

Naphtha Shortage Disrupts Japan's Housing Industry

The “naphtha shortage” triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East is now spreading into Japan’s housing industry, with shortages of paint, thinner, insulation materials and other building products forcing construction delays across the country.

Monkey Attacks Continue in Himeji Neighborhoods

Two junior high school students were injured after being attacked by a monkey in a residential area of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 26th, as reports of similar incidents continue across the city.

Japan Revamps Disaster Alert System

Japan will begin rolling out a major overhaul of its disaster weather information system from the afternoon of May 28th, reorganizing warnings and advisories to make it easier for residents to understand when they should evacuate.

Emperor and Empress Welcome Philippine President and First Lady

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are visiting Japan as state guests, were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace at around 9:30 a.m. on May 27th during an official welcoming ceremony.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s 'Wheelchair CEO' Overcomes Financial Crisis to Reach Stock Market Listing

Born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare disorder that makes bones fragile and prone to fractures, Toshiya Kakiuchi built a company with a mission to transform both the physical and emotional barriers faced by people with disabilities.

Finland's Economic Minister Warns Japan on National Security

Finland is positioning economic resilience as a core pillar of national security, with Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Sakari Puisto emphasizing closer cooperation with Japan in advanced technologies, supply chain security and dual-use industries during a recent visit to Tokyo.

BOJ Governor Ueda Warns Japan Facing Oil Price Shock

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on May 27th that Japan's economy is facing an "oil price shock" as tensions in the Middle East drive up crude oil prices, speaking at an international conference hosted by the central bank.

Police and Major Banks in Japan Join Forces Against Money Laundering

The National Police Agency announced on May 28th that it will launch a new framework in cooperation with nine financial institutions aimed at rapidly tracing money stolen through special fraud schemes and other scams, as damages from such crimes reached a record high last year.

Toyota Recalls 43,000 Vehicles Including Land Cruiser

Toyota Motor has notified the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of a recall affecting about 43,300 vehicles across six models, including the Land Cruiser, after instrument panels were found to sometimes fail to start properly when the engine is turned on, causing parts of the display not to appear.

Latest Automated Freezer Warehouse Opens in Nagoya

A new fully automated freezer warehouse opening in Nagoya in August aims to tackle chronic labor shortages and harsh minus 25-degree working conditions in Japan’s growing frozen food logistics industry, while also introducing environmentally friendly refrigerants and futuristic remote-monitoring systems.

Is Your Data Strategy Holding You Back? Why Japanese Firms Are Auditing Their BI Systems

Japanese manufacturing giants are discovering that their legacy data structures cannot support modern AI demands.

Japan's Net External Assets Hit Record High

Japan's net external assets — the value of overseas assets held by the government, companies and individual investors minus liabilities — rose 4.4% from a year earlier to 561.7504 trillion yen at the end of 2025, the Finance Ministry announced.