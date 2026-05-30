Black-and-White Potato Chips Hit Shelves

TOKYO - More than 1,000 food products and other consumer goods will see price increases from June, with the effects of instability in the Middle East now reaching supermarket shelves in unexpected ways, including the appearance of black-and-white potato chip packages.

Sales of potato chips in monochrome packaging began at convenience stores in Sapporo on the night of May 29th. Snack maker Calbee has been switching some products to black-and-white packaging because supplies of printing ink have become unstable due to shortages of naphtha, a key petrochemical feedstock affected by developments in the Middle East.

According to industry sources, major confectionery manufacturer Fujiya is also planning to reduce the number of colors used in the packaging of eight products in the future as companies seek ways to cope with rising costs and supply disruptions.

Inflationary pressures continue to weigh on consumers as well. According to Teikoku Databank, 1,078 food products and related items are scheduled for price increases in June, a sharp jump from just 84 items in May.

By category, seasonings account for the largest number of increases, with 450 products affected, followed by processed foods at 304 products.

Analysts expect the wave of price hikes to continue beyond the summer, as businesses face ongoing increases in raw material, energy, packaging, and logistics costs.

Source: TBS