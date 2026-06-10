News On Japan
Oil Crisis

TOTO Resumes Full Orders for Unit Baths

Jun 10, 2026 | News On Japan

FUKUOKA - TOTO, the Kitakyushu-based housing equipment manufacturer, resumed full orders for unit baths and related products on June 9th after securing a stable outlook for raw material supplies that had been disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting global shortage of naphtha.

The company had suspended new orders for unit baths and other products that use naphtha-derived materials beginning in April after the Middle East situation led to a worldwide shortage of the petroleum-based feedstock.

TOTO subsequently resumed orders in stages as procurement conditions improved. On June 9th, the company announced that it had secured a reliable supply of raw materials and now expects to be able to maintain stable product deliveries for several months into the future, allowing it to fully reopen orders for unit baths and related products.

TOTO said it will continue to prioritize stable product supply and remain focused on securing the raw materials needed to support ongoing production.

Source: FBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Fire Destroys Historic Arima Inari Shrine

A fire broke out at Arima Inari Shrine near the Arima Onsen hot spring resort area in Kobe on the night of June 9th, destroying multiple buildings and leaving an elderly Shinto priest and his wife with minor injuries.

Japan Ranks Last Among OECD Countries in Sleep

Japan, which records the shortest average sleep duration among OECD countries, is launching new efforts to tackle widespread sleep deprivation, including the opening of specialized sleep disorder departments and programs aimed at improving children's sleep habits through sports and physical activity.

Japan National Team Holds First Training Session in Nashville

Japan's national soccer team arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 8th from Monterrey, Mexico, where it had been conducting a pre-World Cup training camp, and held its first practice session at its base camp for the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Sakurajima Eruption Blankets Kagoshima in Volcanic Ash

A prolonged eruption at Sakurajima on June 7th blanketed parts of Kagoshima City in volcanic ash, turning roads gray and prompting long lines of vehicles seeking car washes after a plume of smoke rose 1,300 meters above the crater.

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories After Philippines Quake

A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines at 8:38 a.m. (Japan time) on June 8th, generating tsunami waves across parts of the Pacific, causing building collapses and casualties near the epicenter, and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories along a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coastline before lifting all of them at 4:50 p.m.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Oil Crisis NEWS

Naphtha Shock Enters New Phase

Japan's naphtha shock may be entering a new phase, with signs that product shortages are gradually easing in some industries while concerns grow that higher transportation costs could drive up prices across the supply chain.

TOTO Resumes Full Orders for Unit Baths

TOTO, the Kitakyushu-based housing equipment manufacturer, resumed full orders for unit baths and related products on June 9th after securing a stable outlook for raw material supplies that had been disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting global shortage of naphtha.

Naphtha Shortage Forces Shops to Replace Plastic Packaging With Newspaper

A worsening naphtha shortage linked to tensions in the Middle East is beginning to affect everyday retailers in Japan, with some businesses replacing plastic packaging with newspaper and asking customers to bring their own containers and bags.

Japan's Chemical Industry Struggles to Overcome Distruptions

Japan's chemical industry is facing growing pressure from rising raw material costs and supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East, although expectations for industry restructuring and expanding demand for semiconductor materials are providing reasons for optimism.

Alaska Oil Arrives in Japan

Japan received its first crude oil shipments from Alaska and South Sudan on June 7th since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as the country steps up efforts to secure stable energy supplies and reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

Farmers Warn New Crisis Could Push More Out of Agriculture

Japan's agricultural sector, which supports the nation's food supply, is beginning to feel the impact of the Middle East crisis, as soaring fuel and fertilizer costs and growing shortages of essential farming materials raise fears that more producers may abandon the industry.

Naphtha Bottlenecks Deepen as Gov't Rejects Calls to Crack Down on Hoarding

Japan is grappling with worsening shortages of naphtha-derived materials three months after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arguing that the country's problem is not a lack of supply but a breakdown in distribution, while opposition parties are urging the government to intervene against suspected hoarding and speculative stockpiling.

LDP Adviser Calls for Greater Government Role in Energy Procurement

Former Mie Governor and Liberal Democratic Party Policy Research Council Special Adviser Eikei Suzuki has called for a stronger government role in Japan's energy policy, arguing that the country's heavy dependence on Middle Eastern oil is the result of decades of market-driven procurement and that rising energy prices now pose a greater threat than supply shortages.