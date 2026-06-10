TOTO Resumes Full Orders for Unit Baths

FUKUOKA - TOTO, the Kitakyushu-based housing equipment manufacturer, resumed full orders for unit baths and related products on June 9th after securing a stable outlook for raw material supplies that had been disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting global shortage of naphtha.

The company had suspended new orders for unit baths and other products that use naphtha-derived materials beginning in April after the Middle East situation led to a worldwide shortage of the petroleum-based feedstock.

TOTO subsequently resumed orders in stages as procurement conditions improved. On June 9th, the company announced that it had secured a reliable supply of raw materials and now expects to be able to maintain stable product deliveries for several months into the future, allowing it to fully reopen orders for unit baths and related products.

TOTO said it will continue to prioritize stable product supply and remain focused on securing the raw materials needed to support ongoing production.

Source: FBS