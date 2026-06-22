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Oil Crisis

Japan Moves to Ease Thinner Shortage as Naphtha Shock Hits Builders

Jun 22, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan will begin a new system on June 23 to sell paint and thinner directly from manufacturers to construction firms and other businesses, aiming to ease supply bottlenecks and curb price increases as worsening conditions in the Middle East make such materials harder to obtain.

The first batch of 720 cans of paint thinner was delivered to a logistics warehouse in Chiba Prefecture on June 22 for direct sale to businesses without going through wholesalers.

Under the system, only businesses that have consulted a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism contact point in advance and been confirmed as needing supplies will be allowed to make purchases.

Once a shortage is confirmed through consultations submitted by businesses to the government, eligible firms will be able to buy the thinner through an online shopping site linked with manufacturers. Applications are scheduled to open on June 23.

The government hopes the new mechanism will help clear distribution bottlenecks by bypassing wholesalers and also help restrain price increases caused by tightening supply and demand.

The measure is a new response to what has been described as a naphtha shock, as shortages of materials derived from naphtha affect paints, thinners and related products.

According to a survey by Teikoku Databank, the number of bankruptcies among companies involved in painting and waterproofing work could reach a record annual high, underscoring the need for a swift response.

ナフサショックで建設業者に打撃、日本がシンナー不足緩和へ新制度

日本政府は6月23日から、メーカーが工務店などの事業者に塗料やシンナーを直接販売する新たな仕組みを開始する。中東情勢の悪化を受けて関連資材が入手しにくくなる中、供給の目詰まりを解消し、価格上昇を抑える狙いがある。

日本推出新措施缓解稀释剂短缺，石脑油冲击波及建筑业

日本将于6月23日启动一项新机制，由制造商直接向建筑公司等企业销售涂料和稀释剂，旨在缓解供应瓶颈并抑制价格上涨。随着中东局势恶化，此类材料正变得越来越难以获得。

Source: テレ東BIZ

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