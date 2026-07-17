News On Japan
Oil Crisis

Mexican Crude Oil Arrives in Japan After 70-Day Voyage

Jul 17, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A tanker carrying about 1 million barrels of Mexican crude oil arrived off Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on the morning of July 17, marking Japan's first such delivery since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed.

According to Cosmo Oil, which procured the shipment, the tanker sailed for about 70 days from Mexico via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

The vessel was headed for an offshore oil receiving facility about six kilometers from the coast of Yokkaichi, where tugboats guided it toward the sea berth.

The shipment marks Japan's first crude oil import from Mexico in three years.

Part of the cargo will be refined at a refinery in Yokkaichi, while the remaining crude will be transferred from July 18 to a refinery in Chiba Prefecture for processing.

Mexican crude has characteristics similar to Middle Eastern oil, making it relatively easy to process at Japanese refineries.

The 1 million barrels procured from Mexico are equivalent to about 0.3 days of Japan's domestic oil consumption.

Source: CBC

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sano Issues Level 5 Emergency Safety Order

Sano in Tochigi Prefecture issued a Level 5 Emergency Safety Order at midnight on July 18 after the Hata River, which flows through the city, exceeded the designated flood occurrence level following heavy rain.

Research Map Shows Japan Faces Scorching Summers

Japan is likely to face increasingly long and dangerously hot summers as global temperatures continue to rise, with advanced climate simulations also pointing to more frequent torrential rain, rising seas and accelerating ice loss by the end of the century.

Japan Revises Imperial Law to Keep Married Women in Royal Family

Japan's revised Imperial House Law was enacted after clearing the House of Councillors with majority support, allowing female members to retain royal status after marriage and male-line descendants of former imperial family branches to enter the Imperial Household through adoption.

New Typhoon Likely to Form Far South of Japan

A tropical depression near the Truk Islands is expected to strengthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, but forecasters say it is unlikely to have any direct impact on Japan.

Protest Held Against Japan Flag Protection Bill

A protest against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was held in Tokyo's Shibuya district on July 16 as public concern grew over a bill that would impose criminal penalties for damaging the Japanese flag.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Oil Crisis NEWS

Mexican Crude Oil Arrives in Japan After 70-Day Voyage

A tanker carrying about 1 million barrels of Mexican crude oil arrived off Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on the morning of July 17, marking Japan's first such delivery since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed.

Thinner Prices More Than Double as Naphtha Shock Eases but Costs Bite

Marutake Tosou, a painting company founded about 50 years ago in Nagoya’s Nishi Ward, handles exterior walls and other building projects. Its workshop is lined with cans of thinner, an essential material used for sanding products and diluting paint, but at the end of April the company was struggling to secure supplies.

Dental Clinics Face Higher Costs From Naphtha Shock

Dental clinics are facing higher costs for gloves, masks and other supplies made from naphtha-derived materials, even as shortages ease following renewed conflict in the Middle East that has disrupted naphtha supplies.

Crude Falls Toward Earlier Levels As Household Costs Keep Climbing

Crude oil prices have plunged to the low $70 range per barrel following the signing of a memorandum aimed at ending fighting between the United States and Iran, but while the immediate risk of an energy crisis appears to have eased, economists warn that price increases for electricity, food and everyday goods may still be about to intensify.

Japan Moves to Ease Thinner Shortage as Naphtha Shock Hits Builders

Japan will begin a new system on June 23 to sell paint and thinner directly from manufacturers to construction firms and other businesses, aiming to ease supply bottlenecks and curb price increases as worsening conditions in the Middle East make such materials harder to obtain.

Recycling Technology Takes On Naphtha Shortage

Japan's reliance on Middle Eastern crude oil has left manufacturers exposed to rising costs for plastic containers, ink and other products that use naphtha, but JEPLAN President Masaki Takao is pushing a recycling technology that could reduce the need for petroleum-derived raw materials by turning used plastic back into material close to new.

Middle East Tensions Hit Local Rice Balls

A rice ball chain based in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, is feeling the effects of turmoil in the Middle East through higher costs and supply shortages for packaging film and other materials essential to selling onigiri.

IEA Sees Oil Oversupply in 2027 if Iran War Ends

The global oil market could face a major supply surplus in 2027 if the United States and Iran maintain an agreement aimed at ending hostilities, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report released on June 17.