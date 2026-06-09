Naphtha Shortage Forces Shops to Replace Plastic Packaging With Newspaper

TOKYO - A worsening naphtha shortage linked to tensions in the Middle East is beginning to affect everyday retailers in Japan, with some businesses replacing plastic packaging with newspaper and asking customers to bring their own containers and bags.

Temperatures in central Tokyo reached just 21.4 degrees Celsius on June 5th, making for an unusually chilly day that left many people wearing coats and large scarves.

At Masuei Kamaboko, a long-established oden ingredient shop, signs now ask customers to bring their own food containers and shopping bags. The request stems from concerns that plastic bags used to package products may soon become unavailable.

A representative of the store said suppliers had warned that production of plastic bags was being affected by the naphtha shortage, leading to supply shortages and higher prices.

"All of the bags have become more expensive, and we have been told that some types of shopping bags are already out of stock and no longer available," the representative said.

The impact is also being felt at produce stores.

At Fukumi Seika, lettuce is now placed in bags made from folded newspaper, while asparagus is wrapped in newspaper before being handed to customers.

Store manager Hidenobu Imafuku said the switch began after a materials supplier warned that packaging costs would rise sharply following the Golden Week holiday period.

Tomatoes, which were previously sold on plastic trays wrapped in plastic film, are now sold without trays and wrapped directly in newspaper.

Imafuku said newspaper packaging has unexpected advantages.

"In the past, everyone used newspaper. It's better for the environment, and if you put vegetables in the refrigerator like this, they can keep for about a week. Without it, they may only last around three days. It's a useful bit of old-fashioned wisdom," he said.

Meanwhile, at Hearts Usui supermarket in Fukui City, sashimi packs labeled as "economy products" have appeared on store shelves.

By omitting garnishes such as shiso leaves and seaweed, the supermarket has reduced prices by between 50 yen and 100 yen per pack, offering consumers a lower-cost option as packaging and material costs continue to rise.

Source: FNN