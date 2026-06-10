OECD Oil Inventories Seen Falling to Record Low by End of 2026

PARIS, Jun 10, 2026 - Oil inventories held by member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including Japan and the United States, are expected to fall to their lowest level since records began in 2003 by the end of 2026, according to a forecast released on June 9th by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA projects that OECD oil inventories will decline to just under 2.3 billion barrels, equivalent to approximately 50 days of demand, by the end of the year.

If realized, the level would mark the lowest stockpile volume recorded since comparable data became available in 2003. The agency also expects crude oil prices to remain elevated for the foreseeable future as inventories tighten.

Source: テレ東BIZ