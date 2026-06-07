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Alaska Oil Arrives in Japan

Jun 07, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan received its first crude oil shipments from Alaska and South Sudan on June 7th since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as the country steps up efforts to secure stable energy supplies and reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

An Idemitsu Kosan tanker carrying approximately 730,000 barrels of crude oil from Alaska arrived at an offshore terminal in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, on June 7th.

Meanwhile, a Taiyo Oil tanker transporting roughly 230,000 barrels of crude oil from South Sudan arrived in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

The arrivals mark the first deliveries of Alaskan and South Sudanese crude to Japan since the Strait of Hormuz became effectively blocked following U.S. military strikes on Iran and the subsequent deterioration of security conditions in the region.

Japan has traditionally relied on the Middle East for more than 90% of its crude oil imports, making the country particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Persian Gulf. In response to the worsening situation, energy companies and government officials have moved to diversify procurement sources and secure alternative supplies from outside the region.

The government said it has already secured alternative procurement arrangements for about 80% of the crude oil scheduled for import this month that would normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials added that Japan plans to further expand crude oil imports from regions outside the Middle East, including Africa and Central Asia, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on a single supply route.

Source: TBS

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