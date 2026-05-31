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Where Can Investors Turn Beyond AI Stocks as Inflation Persists?

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - As soaring valuations in AI and semiconductor stocks prompt concerns about concentration risk, market analysts are increasingly pointing to energy shares as a potential alternative investment theme in an inflationary environment.

The issue was discussed on TV Tokyo's business program Morningsat, where analysts examined whether investors have become overly dependent on AI-related stocks after a year of extraordinary gains driven by semiconductor manufacturers and data center operators.

The debate comes as major stock markets continue to be dominated by a handful of technology sectors. In both Japan and the United States, semiconductor and AI-related companies have accounted for a large share of market gains, pushing stock indexes to record or near-record levels.

Analysts noted that while enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence remains strong, rising inflation and interest rate risks could present challenges for growth-oriented sectors. Semiconductor and technology stocks have historically benefited from lower interest rates, but higher borrowing costs can weigh on valuations by reducing the attractiveness of future earnings growth.

Several factors continue to support inflationary pressures. Crude oil prices remain elevated, contributing to higher transportation and production costs across the economy. Strong consumer spending and rising asset values have also helped sustain demand, raising concerns that inflation may prove more persistent than many investors expect.

If inflation remains stubborn, central banks may be forced to keep monetary policy tighter for longer, increasing the likelihood of higher interest rates.

Against this backdrop, analysts highlighted energy stocks as one of the sectors most closely linked to inflation. Historical analysis comparing stock performance with consumer price inflation over the past two decades showed that energy companies have tended to perform well during periods of rising prices, largely because higher oil and fuel costs often boost their revenues and profits.

By contrast, consumer-related industries such as retail, entertainment, household products, and payment services have generally struggled when inflation accelerates, as higher living costs can reduce discretionary spending.

The program also highlighted how heavily market gains have become concentrated in AI-related themes. An examination of the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 revealed that many of the biggest winners were directly involved in semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, or data center development.

Analysts cautioned that while AI remains a powerful long-term growth story, investors seeking diversification may need to consider sectors that benefit from different economic conditions.

With inflation still a major concern and energy prices remaining high, energy-related companies are emerging as one of the few sectors offering an alternative investment narrative outside the technology-driven rally.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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