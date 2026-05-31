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SoftBank Group to Build Massive AI Data Center in France

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - SoftBank Group announced on May 31st that it will build a data center in France dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), with total investment potentially reaching approximately 14 trillion yen.

The project carries a maximum investment value of 75 billion euros, equivalent to around 14 trillion yen. The planned facility will have a total power capacity of 5 gigawatts, making it one of the largest AI infrastructure projects undertaken by the company in Europe.

The investment represents SoftBank Group's biggest AI infrastructure initiative in Europe to date, reflecting the growing demand for large-scale computing resources to support the rapid expansion of AI technologies.

To advance the project, SoftBank Group will partner with French electrical equipment manufacturer Schneider Electric. The two companies will also cooperate in the production of power-related equipment used in the data centers.

The announcement underscores SoftBank's commitment to expanding its AI-related investments globally as competition intensifies among technology companies seeking to secure the infrastructure needed for next-generation AI development.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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