TOKYO - The Japan Housing Finance Agency announced on June 1st the interest rates that will apply in June for Flat 35, Japan’s long-term fixed-rate housing loan program.

Reflecting a rise in long-term interest rates, the lowest available rate for loans with repayment periods of 21 to 35 years increased to 3.21%, marking the first time the rate has exceeded 3% since the current system was introduced in October 2017.

Flat 35 has been on a sharp upward trajectory since January 2026, when its minimum rate rose above 2% for the first time. The latest increase highlights the growing impact of higher market interest rates on homebuyers seeking long-term fixed-rate financing.

The Japan Housing Finance Agency announced on June 1st that the lowest available rate for Flat 35 loans with repayment periods of 21 to 35 years will rise to 3.21% in June, reflecting a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The latest figure marks a dramatic shift from the ultra-low borrowing costs that characterized Japan’s housing market for much of the past two decades.

Launched in October 2003, Flat 35 was designed to provide homebuyers with the security of a fixed interest rate for the entire term of the loan. The program became increasingly popular during Japan’s prolonged era of low inflation and near-zero interest rates, allowing borrowers to lock in mortgage rates that often hovered around 1% or even lower.

Following a major revision of the program in October 2017, Flat 35 rates remained relatively stable for several years. However, the trend began to change as Japan’s long-term bond yields moved higher and the Bank of Japan gradually shifted away from the monetary policies that had kept borrowing costs at historically low levels.

The pace of the increase accelerated in 2026. The minimum Flat 35 rate surpassed 2% for the first time in January, a level that would have been considered unusually high only a few years earlier. Since then, rates have climbed rapidly, reaching 3.21% in June.

The rise is expected to increase repayment burdens for prospective homebuyers and could further cool demand in Japan’s housing market, which is already facing demographic challenges and higher construction costs. For borrowers seeking certainty over future payments, however, Flat 35 continues to offer protection against the risk of further interest-rate increases.

The latest rate announcement highlights how quickly Japan’s financial environment has changed. After decades of ultra-low interest rates, rising inflation and higher long-term yields are beginning to reshape borrowing costs across the economy, with the housing market among the sectors feeling the impact most directly.

Source: テレ東BIZ