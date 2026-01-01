TOTO Stops New Bathroom Orders Over Naphtha Shortage

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - TOTO has suspended new orders for unit baths and other products as concerns grow over shortages of petroleum-based materials amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

The move comes as ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States face difficulties, raising fears of disruptions in oil-related supplies.

According to TOTO, the suspension applies to new orders for unit baths as well as integrated toilet units that combine fixtures such as toilets, ventilation fans, walls, and flooring into a single system, with the company having already notified its business partners.

The decision reflects instability in the procurement of materials derived from naphtha, including organic solvents and adhesives used to apply films to walls and floors, as crude oil prices remain elevated due to the situation in Iran.

Meanwhile, TOTO said production of already ordered products will continue, with no immediate impact on shipments, and that it will continue accepting orders for standalone toilet units.

Source: TBS