Japan's Farmers and Factories Welcome Long-Awaited Rain

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A long-awaited spell of steady rain fell across Japan following a record stretch of low precipitation, offering much-needed relief to farmers and manufacturers that had struggled with water shortages.

After an unseasonably warm period, cold rain set in, with central Tokyo recording more than 30 millimeters of rainfall for the first time in 117 days since October 31st. In Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, rainfall over six hours reached 52 millimeters, the highest ever recorded for February.

For those affected by the lack of rain, the downpour came as a welcome development. At a farm in Tokyo, the impact of the prolonged dry conditions was evident.

Masuo Masujima of Kishino Farm said, "They’re this small. Normally they would grow much larger." Growth had been delayed due to the record dry weather, leaving daikon radishes about half their usual size. Rising temperatures also caused some plants to sprout buds prematurely, forcing farmers to discard them. "It would have been better if the rain had come around January," Masujima added.

The rain also brought relief to a factory that prints designs on T-shirts, a process that requires large volumes of water.

Tomoki Yamaguchi, president of Yamataka Printing Factory, said, "We basically use groundwater. It runs out by the morning, so we stop for about an hour and then use it again." Groundwater levels had fallen due to the lack of rain, and the factory had been supplementing supplies with tap water, doubling its water bills. To conserve water, processes normally handled by machines were switched to manual work.

"Today we can use water fairly freely, so it really helps improve efficiency," Yamaguchi said.

Rain also fell nationwide due to a front and low-pressure system over southern waters, with more than 100 millimeters recorded over 24 hours in parts of Nagasaki and Kochi prefectures. In drought-hit areas, the rain provided welcome relief: intake restrictions on the Yoshino River, which flows through Kochi and Tokushima prefectures, were temporarily lifted, and dam storage levels showed slight recovery. In Ehime Prefecture, five locations recorded their highest February rainfall on record.

A worker at a university cooperative noted that students were heading to sit entrance exams in the rain, saying, "It’s tough for them to go in this weather, but I hope they do their best for their future."

Weather conditions are expected to change frequently nationwide in the coming days, with large temperature swings likely, prompting calls for caution to avoid falling ill.

